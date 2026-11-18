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Episurf Medical AB (u.n.c.t. Episurf AB) (publ) ("Episurf" or the "Company") has, as part of the Company's strategy to build a Nordic property platform with a focus on cash flow and return, today, on 18 November 2026, completed the closing of the acquisition of all shares in Kuststaden Invest AB (the "Kuststaden Acquisition") and, through an acquisition company, completed the closing of the acquisition of all shares in Botrygg Polygonen 2 AB (the "Botrygg Acquisition" and, together with the Kuststaden Acquisition, the "Acquisitions"). As part of the consideration to be paid for the Acquisitions, the Board of Directors of Episurf has, today, by virtue of the authorisation granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2026, resolved on issues of Class B shares to Sanfors Kapitalförvaltning AB and the sellers of Kuststaden Invest AB.

"Botrygg and Kuststaden have built well-managed property portfolios with stable cash flows and long-term lease agreements. Combined, the portfolios add close to MSEK 100 in annual net operating income." Says Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf

The Kuststaden Issue

The closing of the Kuststaden Acquisition comprises all shares in Kuststaden Invest AB, including its wholly owned property-owning subsidiaries and a property portfolio of twenty properties with an agreed property value amounting to MSEK 647. In connection with the closing of the acquisition of all shares in the Kuststaden Acquisition, the Board of Directors of Episurf has, as part of the consideration to be paid, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2026, resolved to issue an aggregate of 2,446,621,333 Class B shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.075 per Class B share, to Neel Family Office AB, Virbo Invest AB, Kulberga AB, Magnus Johansson and Robert Pejic, by way of off-setting a promissory note corresponding to approximately MSEK 183.5 (the "Kuststaden Issue").[1]

The Botrygg Issue

The closing of the Botrygg Acquisition comprises all shares in Botrygg Polygonen 2 AB, including its property portfolio of nine community properties with an agreed property value amounting to MSEK 820. In connection with the closing of the acquisition of the shares in the Botrygg Acquisition, the Board of Directors of Episurf has, as part of the consideration to be paid, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2026, resolved to issue 4,000,000,000 Class B shares, to Sanfors Kapitalförvaltning AB, at a subscription price of SEK 0.055 per Class B share, by way of off-setting a promissory note corresponding to MSEK 220 (the "Botrygg Issue" and together with the Kuststaden Issue, "the Issues").[2]

The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights in connection with the Issues is to enable the fulfilment of the Company's previously announced commitments as a result of the Acquisitions. The subscription prices have been determined by agreements between the parties following negotiations on an arm's length basis.

Through the Issues, the number of shares in Episurf will increase by 6,446,621,333 Class B shares, from a total of 17,871,654,667 shares to 24,318,276,000 shares, and the number of votes in Episurf will increase by 6,446,621,333, from 17,872,601,381 to 24,319,222,714. The Company's share capital will increase by SEK 64,466,213.33, from SEK 178,716,546.67 to SEK 243,182,760. For existing shareholders, this entails a dilution effect of approximately 26.51 per cent of both the share capital and the votes in the Company.

An exemption document in accordance with Article 1.5, first paragraph, ba and Annex IX of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council regarding the admission to trading of the newly issued Class B shares in Episurf Medical AB (u.n.c.t. Episurf AB) on Nasdaq Stockholm will be registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and published on Episurf's website (www.episurf.se) prior to the admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm of the newly issued Class B shares.

Advisers

Roschier Advokatbyrå is acting as legal adviser to Episurf in connection with the Issues.

For further information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical AB (u.n.c.t. Episurf AB)

Tel: +46 (0) 768 55 67 02

Email: jens.andersson@episurf.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:25 CET on 18 November 2026.

About Episurf Medical AB (u.n.c.t. Episurf AB)

Episurf is a real estate company with exposure to a diversified portfolio of property assets. The company aims to create value growth through the acquisition and management of Nordic properties. The company also has a medical technology business based on the individualised Episealer® implant and associated surgical instruments, which are used to treat cartilage damage in joints. Episurf's head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

THIS PRESS RELEASE HAS BEEN PUBLISHED IN SWEDISH AND IN ENGLISH. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCIES BETWEEN THE LANGUAGE VERSIONS, THE SWEDISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.

Important information

The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to legal restrictions, and persons in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves about and comply with such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities issued by the Company in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be in violation of applicable rules or require additional registration or other measures.

This announcement is not a prospectus, information memorandum or exemption document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

This press release does not identify, or purport to identify, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Company. Any information in this press release is provided solely to describe the background to the Issues and does not claim to be complete or exhaustive. No assurance shall be given with regard to the information in this press release nor to its accuracy or completeness.

This press release does not constitute a recommendation for any investors' decisions regarding the Issues or Episurf. Each investor or prospective investor should conduct his, her or its own investigation, analysis and evaluation of the business and information described in this press release and all publicly available information. The price and value of securities can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Neither the contents of the Company's website nor any other website accessible through hyperlinks on the Company's website are incorporated into or form part of this press release, unless expressly stated otherwise.

In the United Kingdom, this document and other materials relating to the securities referred to herein are distributed and directed only to, and an investment or investment activity related to this document is only available to and will only be available to, "qualified investors" (as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024) who are (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of "professional investors" in Article 19 (5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth individuals referred to in Article 49 (2)(a)-(d) of the Order (all such persons are collectively referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment action referred to in this announcement is only available to relevant persons in the United Kingdom and will only be carried out with relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action based on this press release, nor should they act or rely on it.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company's intentions, assessments or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, prospects, expected growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not refer to historical facts and can be identified through statements which includes, but is not limited to, terms such as "consider", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "appreciates", "will", "can", "assumes", "should", "could" and, in any case, negations thereof, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in many cases are based on additional assumptions. Although the Company considers that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot be guaranteed that the assumptions will occur or that they are correct. Since these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual result or outcome may, for many different reasons, differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, eventualities and other significant factors may cause actual events to deviate significantly from the expectations expressly or implicitly stated in this press release through the forward-looking statements.

The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct and each recipient of this press release should not unduly rely on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, perceptions and forward-looking statements expressly or implicitly set forth herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and may change. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertakes to review, update, confirm or publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur relating to the content of this press release.

[1] For further information regarding the Kuststaden Acquisition, please refer to Episurf's press releases dated 10 June 2026 and 11 November 2026.

[2] For further information regarding the Botrygg Acquisition, please refer to Episurf's press release dated 11 May 2026.