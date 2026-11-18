Eastnine has extended an existing lease agreement with Danske Bank for the entire property S7-1 in Vilnius, Lithuania. The agreement covers 12,053 sq.m. and runs until November 2032.

"The fact that Danske Bank has chosen to extend the agreement with Eastnine is a valuable vote of confidence. It confirms the strength of our offering and the value of long-term customer relationships, which we look forward to build on for the years ahead," says Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO of Eastnine.

"Our ambition is to be among the best employers in Lithuania. That takes great people, a strong culture and a working environment to match. Danske Campus is an important part of that, so extending the lease is a natural long-term decision for us," says Giedrius Dzekunskas, Site Manager, Danske Bank Lithuania.

The S7-1 property is located in Vilnius' central business district, right next to Eastnine's properties S7-2 and S7-3, which are leased by Telia and Danske Bank, respectively. Eastnine owns a total of nine properties comprising 121,000 sq.m. in Vilnius, corresponding to a market share of approximately 10 per cent of the city's office market.

Eastnine AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:

Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO, +46 8 505 97 700

Adela Colakovic, CFO, +46 72 722 28 46

Visit www.eastnine.com

Eastnine AB (publ) is a Swedish real estate company listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap, sector Real Estate. Eastnine strives to be a leading provider of offices in the fastest growing part of Europe.