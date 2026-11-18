Åhléns has announced notice of redundancies affecting 80 white-collar employees at its head office and distribution center. The notice is part of the work to adapt the organization and strengthen profitability.

In recent years, the head office has grown faster than net sales. In the first quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year (1 May to 31 July 2026), Åhléns Group had slightly positive net sales growth, while the cost level was too high for the Group to achieve sustainable profitability. The notice is part of Åhléns' work to align costs and resources with what the business can sustain in the long term.

"To strengthen Åhléns over the long term, in a reality that is changing rapidly and constantly, we need to continuously review our costs and adjust the company's resources. Issuing a notice of redundancies is a difficult decision to take, as it affects many employees, but we judge that it is unfortunately necessary in order to build a long-term sustainable Åhléns. We will now focus on taking care of the affected employees in a good way throughout this process," says Ayad Al-Saffar, owner and CEO of Åhléns.

Negotiations with the union will begin and be held at the end of January, and the aim is for all directly affected and affected employees to be informed as soon as possible afterwards.

For additional information, please contact:

Max Loman, CFO

Email: max.loman@ahlens.se

About us

The family business Åhléns was founded in Insjön in 1899 and is now one of Sweden's strongest brands, with 53 department stores across the country and an online store at ahlens.se. Åhléns is a natural meeting place that gives customers added value, inspires new discoveries and connections, and offers an engaging mix of quality brands in fashion, home furnishings, children's products and beauty. Åhléns has annual revenue of approximately SEK 4.9 billion. Each year, its roughly 3,000 skilled employees welcome 60 million visitors. Åhléns Outlet and Designtorget are subsidiaries. Ayad Al-Saffar is Åhléns' majority owner and CEO. www.ahlens.se