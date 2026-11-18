JULY - SEPTEMBER

- Revenue amounted to SEK 1,021 million (973 million July-September 2025), an increase of 5%. Organically, revenue increased by 4%.

- Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 29 million (48), and the corresponding margin was 2.8% (4.9).

- Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 11 million (31), and the corresponding margin was 1.1% (3.2).

- Operating profit amounted to SEK -1 million (29), including items affecting comparability of SEK -12 million (-2).

- Net income for the period amounted to SEK -36 million (9).

- Cashflow from operating activities amounted to SEK 26 million (-11).

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER

- Revenue amounted to SEK 3,311 million (3,207 million January-September 2025), an increase of 3%. Organically, revenue increased by 3%.

- Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 156 million (156), and the corresponding margin was 4.7% (4.9).

- Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 104 million (107), and the corresponding margin was 3.1% (3.3).

- Operating profit amounted to SEK 80 million (101), including items affecting comparability of SEK -24 million (-1).

- Net income for the period amounted to SEK -50 million (-22).

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 115 million (3).

Significant events during the reporting period

- Cabonline defers certain interest payments in July according to the sustainability linked-bond terms

- Cabonline expands its range of accessible special transport services in Helsinki

- Cabonline wins another contract for school transport in Botkyrka Municipality

- Cabonline is awarded a special transport service contract in Oslo

- Cabonline is awarded a special transport service contract by the City of Gothenburg

- Cabonline is awarded a contract for special transport service by Region Gävleborg

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

- Cabonline defers certain interest payments in October according to the sustainability linked-bond terms

- Cabonline was awarded a new contract to provide mobility services in Stockholm

- Cabonline entered a partnership with 2030-secretariat to showcase its sustainability achievements, strengthen its position in sustainable mobility and contribute to transport policy discussions

CEO's comment

Group revenue growth - a turnaround in Norway

The positive trend from the first half of the year continued in the third quarter, with revenue growth compared with the same period last year. The public sector segment performed strongly, as several new contracts in Sweden and Norway came into effect. However, one-off costs resulted in lower earnings compared with the corresponding quarter last year.

In July, the new iCabbi booking and dispatch platform, together with its associated systems, was implemented in Finland. We also introduced a new school transport planning and route optimisation solution in Stockholm, as well as a new programme to attract drivers. The start of the school year was particularly intensive, with a significant increase in the number of passengers in both Norway and Sweden.

Personnel costs decreased during the quarter because of ongoing efficiency improvements. Costs are expected to remain below the corre-sponding periods of the previous year in the fourth quarter and throughout 2027. However, high one-off costs related to subcontractors, contractual penalties and previous disputes, resulted in lower earnings compared with the same period last year. Mitigating measures have been implemented, although some negative impact is also expected in the fourth quarter.

Results in brief

Revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 1,021 million, compared with SEK 973 million in the same period last year, corresponding to organic growth of 4%. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 29 million, a decrease of 39% compared with the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 2.8%, compared with 4.9% in the same period last year.

Business area developments

Cabonline secured several significant contract awards within the public sector business (B2P), including special transport services in Oslo, Gothenburg and Gävleborg, as well as additional school transport services in the municipality of Botkyrka. However, these awards are still subject to legal review.



Several agreements were signed during the period within business travel (B2B) and Flygtaxi. These included access to the taxi lanes at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Finland, crew transport services for the Nordic charter airline Sunclass in Bergen, Stavanger and Trondheim, and airport transfers for Nelly.com employees in the West and South regions of Sweden.

Following the launches in Stockholm and Gothenburg, we have now introduced the option to book wheelchair-accessible vehicles directly through the app in Helsinki. This marks another step in our efforts to make mobility more accessible and inclusive across the Nordics. Driver recruitment activities were carried out in several locations, including Stockholm, Gothenburg and Bergen.

Sustainability and responsibility

The targets linked to our sustainability-linked bonds were exceeded by a significant margin. As many as 82% of passenger cars are now powered by electricity or biogas, compared with the target of 55% for 2026. As part of our long-term sustainability efforts, we entered a partnership with 2030-sekretariatet after the end of the quarter.

Focus for the coming quarter

Early in the fourth quarter, we were pleased to receive confirmation that Cabonline had been awarded a renewed contract to provide mobility services (Färdtjänst) in Stockholm, with operations under the new agreement to begin on 1 April 2027. During the quarter, preparations will also begin for the new nationwide agreement with Kammarkollegiet, which takes effect at the turn of the year.

In parallel, we will continue to fine-tune iCabbi and the new school transport planning and route optimisation solution ahead of rollouts in additional markets. Once fully implemented and optimised, these systems are expected to contribute to greater operational efficiency and control, as well as improved quality and customer satisfaction.

We have taken many important steps in developing our business. Together, we will continue our efforts to strengthen quality and create the conditions for long-term sustainability. My sincere thanks to all our employees, drivers and transporters for their invaluable contributions, and to our customers and investors for their continued trust.

Stockholm, November 2026

Charlotta Söderlund

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Charlotta Söderlund, CEO, +46 70 453 77 70, charlotta.soderlund@cabonline.com

Erik Skånsberg, CFO, +46 79 062 38 84, erik.skansberg@cabonline.com

Claes Palm, manager investor relations, + 46 79 061 29 43, claes.palm@cabonline.com

About Cabonline Group

Cabonline is the leading mobility provider in the Nordics, offering taxi services through a shared digital platform and a portfolio of strong local brands, including Sverigetaxi, TaxiKurir, Taxi Skåne, Umeå Taxi, Norgestaxi, FixuTaxi, Kovanen and Flygtaxi. With approximately 2,000 affiliated transporters and around 3,800 vehicles, Cabonline enables safe, accessible and sustainable mobility for the public sector, businesses and private travellers. Through its extended network, the Group is present in approximately 175 locations across Sweden, Norway and Finland. The Group generated revenue of approximately SEK 4.4 billion in 2025. For more information, please visit cabonlinegroup.com