Endomines Finland Plc | Stock Exchange Release | 18.11.2026 at 16:10

Endomines Finland Plc's Board of Directors decided on a share-based incentive program earning period for key employees for 2027-2029

The Board of Directors of Endomines Finland Plc has decided on an earning period for the share-based incentive program directed to the company's key employees for the years 2027-2029. The incentive program is based on the same key principles as the program announced on 17 December 2025 for the years 2026-2028, and its purpose is to align key employees with the company's objectives and create incentives to increase shareholder value.

The performance-based share incentive plan for 2027-2029 consists of a one-year earning period and a two-year holding period. Any rewards will be paid in spring 2028, provided that the performance targets set for the plan are achieved.

Participants must hold the shares for the duration of the two-year holding period. The performance metric applied to the earning period is Total Shareholder Return (TSR). Under the incentive program, the threshold level is achieved when the company's share price reaches EUR 11.67, the target level EUR 13.33, and the maximum level EUR 15.00, in each case reduced by any dividends paid. The achievement level will be determined based on the average share price during October-December 2027.

A total of 48 individuals participate in the program. The rewards potentially payable under the program correspond to a maximum of 126,200 shares of Endomines Finland Plc.



Further information:

Kari Vyhtinen

CEO

Endomines Finland Plc

kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com

+358 40 585 0050





Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our operations are focused on gold production and exploration in the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by turning natural resources into wealth, an investment that can withstand the volatility of global politics. Our vision is to develop the Karelian Gold Line into one of the most important and sustainable gold-producing regions in the world. Endomines is listed on the OMX Helsinki main list (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.