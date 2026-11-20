Endomines Finland Plc - inside information - 20.11.2026 at 14:45 EET

Inside information: Kartitsa gold resource increases to more than 150,000 ounces, strengthening Endomines' long-term production potential

Endomines Finland Plc has updated the mineral resource estimate for the Kartitsa deposit located on the Northern Gold Line. The Kartitsa mineral resource has increased by approximately 25% compared to the maiden mineral resource estimate published in March 2026 (10 March 2026) and now contains a total of 154,000 ounces of gold. The increase strengthens Kartitsa's position as one of Endomines' most important long-term development projects and supports the company's objective of increasing production along the Karelian Gold Line.

The increase is based on an additional drilling programme completed in January-February 2026, comprising 18 new drill holes for a total of 2,679 metres.

According to the updated estimate, Kartitsa hosts 2.45 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources with an average gold grade of 1.96 g/t. Compared to the previous estimate, the contained gold increased by approximately 27,000 ounces, while the average grade rose from approximately 1.5 g/t to 1.96 g/t.

The Kartitsa deposit remains open at depth as well as to the north and south, and its full extent has not yet been defined. In the company's view, the current mineral resource estimate represents only a portion of the area's overall potential.

"The increase in Kartitsa's mineral resources to more than 150,000 ounces corresponds, for purely illustrative purposes, to approximately eight years of Pampalo's current gold production. The rapid growth of the resource base to its current level highlights the significant exploration potential of the Northern Gold Line. Kartitsa is an important long-term development project for us, and we plan to begin more detailed evaluations of its pathway towards production in early 2027," says Kari Vyhtinen, CEO of Endomines.

A significant resource estimate is a step towards production

Kartitsa is located approximately 20 kilometres from the Pampalo processing plant, and ore from the deposit is intended to be processed at Pampalo's existing facility. In the future, the development of Kartitsa could leverage existing infrastructure and provide an opportunity to increase Pampalo's production capacity.

"Our goal is to become a significant gold producer. Taking the first growth step is always the most challenging from a scheduling perspective. Our first major growth leap is planned for around 2030, when the Southern Gold Line, and particularly the Ukko deposit, becomes part of our production. This is expected to increase our gold production approximately fourfold to 70,000-100,000 ounces annually. In addition, we aim to commence tungsten and molybdenum production as part of the start-up. The development of Kartitsa on the Northern Gold Line would be a natural next step for further production growth three to four years later. We believe future drilling will significantly increase the area's resources, and as the resource estimate becomes more refined, our production plans will also continue to evolve," Kari Vyhtinen explains.

Table 1. Mineral resource estimate for Kartitsa

Kartitsa Resource Tonnes Au Material Content Class (Mt) (g/t) k troy oz Underground Inferred 2.45 1.96 154.0

Mineral Resource Information

(1) The mineral resource estimate has an effective date of November 20th 2026.

(2) Mineral resources do not have demonstrated economic viability.

(3) The estimate has been prepared and reported in accordance with the recommendations of the 2012 Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC 2012).

(4) No open pit resources are reported in the second MRE.

(5) Underground mineral resources are reported in situ within stopes calculated by a stope optimiser. Following economical and operational parameters were used in underground optimization and break-even cut-off calculations: Assumed gold price of US$ 3,800/oz., Metallurgical recovery for gold 84%, opex costs were used from Pampalo process plant and from similar underground operations.

Further details and information regarding the estimation of the mineral resource are presented in Appendix 1 (Table 1, JORC 2012), and picture of the Kartitsa geological model in Appendix 2.

The resource estimate has been verified by a Qualified Person

The mineral resource information presented in this release is based on information reviewed and approved by Thomas Lindholm (M.Sc. Mining Engineering) of GeoVista AB. Lindholm is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and a member of FAMMP. He satisfies the requirements of a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Thomas Lindholm owns no shares in Endonmines Finland Oyj.

The technical information contained in this release has been prepared and approved by Jani Rautio, M.Sc. (Geology), European Geologist, who holds Qualified Person status in accordance with the standards of the Fennoscandian Association for Metals and Mining Professionals (FAMMP). Jani Rautio is an employee of Endomines Finland Plc and owns 9,624 shares in the Company.

Further information:

Kari Vyhtinen

CEO

kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com

+358 40 585 0050

Jani Rautio

Chief Technical Officer

jani.rautio@endomines.com

+358 50 593 0812

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our mining operations in Pampalo, Ilomantsi region, focus on gold mining and processing, as well as exploration in the Karelian gold line, in Eastern Finland. We also own the rights to four gold deposits in the US. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by transforming natural resources into wealth, an investment that withstands the volatility of global politics. Our vision is to develop the Karelian Gold Line into one of the world's most significant and sustainable gold-producing regions. Endomines is listed on the main list of OMX Helsinki (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.

The Karelian Gold Line is 40 kilometers long, a gold prospective portion of the Ilomantsi greenstone belt located in Eastern Finland approximately 500 kilometers northeast of Helsinki. The area hosts several gold deposits, the largest known being Pampalo. Endomines controls extensively exploration rights across the Karelian Gold Line.