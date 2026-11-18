18.11.2026 16:30:02 CET | Flower German Tolling AB (publ) | Kvartalsrapport (Q1 och Q3)

Flower German Tolling AB (publ) ("Flower German Tolling" or the "Group") today publishes its first interim report following the issue of its SEK 600 million senior secured bond in August 2026. During the quarter, the Group established its structure and financing for the development of battery energy storage in Germany. After the end of the quarter, the portfolio was expanded to nine projects totaling 275 MW / approximately 990 MWh, and a second long-term tolling agreement was secured.

Highlights Q3 2026

Issued SEK 600 million senior secured bond 2026/2029 under a SEK 750 million framework.

Five projects under construction in Germany (51.5 MW / 172.5 MWh), with commercial operation planned from Q1 2027.

Cash and cash equivalents of SEK 511.0 million at the end of the quarter, including bond proceeds held in escrow.

After the end of the quarter, the portfolio was expanded to nine projects totaling 275 MW / approximately 990 MWh through the acquisitions of Bergedorf, Borken, Berga and Döllnitz.

After the end of the quarter, a 7-year tolling agreement was signed with a leading European utility covering 96 MW of capacity, the Group's second long-term tolling agreement.

With a significantly expanded portfolio and a growing base of contracted revenues, the Group is well positioned as its first projects move towards delivery and commissioning in 2027.

Kontakter

Stephen Stakhiv, Investment Manager, stephen.stakhiv@flower.se

Om Flower German Tolling AB (publ)

Flower German Tolling AB (publ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB ("Flower"). Flower is the Nordic market leader in energy asset optimization and trading. Through its AI-powered platform, the company trades, optimizes and commercializes flexible energy assets including battery energy storage systems (BESS), wind and solar parks, and EV charging infrastructure. With more than 140 employees, over €200 million in total financial backing, and the Nordics' largest portfolio of flexible assets under management, Flower is expanding across Europe to support a more stable, resilient, and renewable energy system.



Learn more at flower.se.