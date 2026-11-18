A practical look at the talent challenges and workforce decisions shaping nonprofit organizations as we move into 2027.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Our world is constantly changing. New problems arise, new disasters strike, and new policies reshape how our organizations do their work. In the nonprofit sector, these external circumstances are even more impactful on both the populations served and their workforce. Challenges shift, priorities change, and nonprofit organizations adapt.

To better understand how nonprofit organizations are managing, CMP conducted their 6th annual C-Suite Nonprofit Pulse Check. Across organizations of all sizes, causes, and budgets, our Pulse Check helps us see where nonprofits are succeeding and where they might be struggling.

We hope other nonprofit leaders, organizations, and individuals find this data enlightening. While we draw our own conclusions based on the results, we invite you to take the findings, interpret them, and apply them. You can access the pulse check here.

About CMP

For 26 years, CMP has provided talent solutions across the talent lifecycle, from high impact talent acquisition and assessment support to innovative coaching,

development, and outplacement services. CMP is minority- and woman-owned with a unique commitment to purpose driven organizations. To learn more, visit: www.CareerMP.com

Press Contact

Name:??Cristy Reyna

Phone: 1.800.680.7768?

Email: creyna@careermp.com

SOURCE: CMP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/cmp-2026-2027-nonprofit-leadership-pulse-check-1250800