The Best TRT in Las Vegas Is Done by Dr. Frye

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Men in Las Vegas looking for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) with individualized treatment plans and ongoing clinical monitoring are turning to Dr. Tracy Frye, DNP, AGNP-C, clinical founder of CoreVitals Medical & Aesthetics. With more than 20 years of clinical experience, board certification in adult-gerontology primary care and advanced certification in hormone therapy, Dr. Frye brings a primary care perspective to hormone management, making her one of the best providers of TRT in Las Vegas.

Who Is Dr. Tracy Frye?

Dr. Frye is a board-certified Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner with a Doctorate in Nursing Clinical Leadership and advanced certifications in hormone therapy and wound care. Her professional background includes leading multidisciplinary teams across primary care, wound care, and medical wellness, as well as developing programs focused on clinical outcomes and patient experience.

Her primary care training is particularly relevant to testosterone management. TRT requires consideration of several aspects of men's health, including red blood cell counts, prostate health, cardiovascular risk factors, and reproductive health. Dr. Frye incorporates these considerations into treatment planning and follow-up care.

What Sets Her TRT Approach Apart?

Dr. Frye's approach to hormone management centers on four key principles:

Lab-Based Treatment Plans: Hormone protocols are developed using individual laboratory results and clinical assessments rather than relying on standardized dosing.

Hormone protocols are developed using individual laboratory results and clinical assessments rather than relying on standardized dosing. Integrated Primary Care: Patients can access routine physicals, laboratory testing and chronic condition management alongside hormone therapy.

Patients can access routine physicals, laboratory testing and chronic condition management alongside hormone therapy. Direct Provider Access: Patients communicate directly with Dr. Frye for a more personalized care experience.

Patients communicate directly with Dr. Frye for a more personalized care experience. Multiple Treatment Options: Hormone replacement therapy and pellet therapy are available, with recommendations based on individual needs and clinical findings.

Her practice also provides hormone management services for women.

How Is Low Testosterone Diagnosed?

According to American Urological Association (AUA) guidelines, testosterone deficiency should be diagnosed when a patient has compatible symptoms and consistently low testosterone levels. The AUA recommends using a total testosterone level below 300 ng/dL as a reasonable diagnostic cutoff, confirmed by two separate early-morning blood tests.

Common symptoms associated with low testosterone include persistent fatigue, reduced sex drive, sleep disturbances, mood changes, difficulty concentrating, and decreased muscle mass.

At CoreVitals Medical & Aesthetics, the evaluation begins with an individual consultation and diagnostic laboratory testing. These findings help determine whether testosterone therapy is appropriate.

What Should Patients Expect During TRT?

Testosterone replacement therapy requires ongoing clinical supervision to evaluate treatment response and monitor potential side effects. Follow-up may include testosterone measurements, hematocrit testing to assess red blood cell concentration, and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening when clinically appropriate.

Fertility is another important consideration. TRT can suppress sperm production and affect a man's ability to conceive. Men planning to have children should discuss fertility-preserving alternatives with their healthcare provider before beginning treatment.

For patients with related weight or metabolic health concerns, Dr. Frye can also coordinate hormone management with other wellness services, including provider-supervised medical weight loss, GLP-1 medications, peptide therapy, and nutritional support, when appropriate.

Where Does CoreVitals Medical Serve Patients?

CoreVitals Medical & Aesthetics serves patients throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including Summerlin, Centennial Hills, Henderson, Boulder City, and Skye Canyon. The practice offers in-clinic consultations, virtual appointments, and mobile visits across the valley.

Patients do not need a referral to schedule an appointment. The practice has received a 5-star rating on Google.

"Healing should be personal, proactive, and rooted in wellness," Dr. Frye said.

About CoreVitals Medical & Aesthetics

CoreVitals Medical & Aesthetics (FRYE NP PLLC) is an integrated wellness practice in Las Vegas founded by Dr. Tracy Frye. Its services include primary care, hormone optimization, medical aesthetics, medical weight loss, peptide therapy, IV therapy, red light therapy, mobile wound care, and mobile primary care. Complimentary consultations are available.

Media Contact:

CoreVitals Medical & Aesthetics

Phone: 725-301-2074

Website: corevitalsmedical.com

SOURCE: CoreVital Medical & Aesthetics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-testosterone-replacement-therapy-in-las-vegas-1253338