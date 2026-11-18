ThoughtSpot Analytics Harness brings the power of Agentic Analytics and Enterprise Semantics to Claude Data to deliver trusted insights and automate work with data-smart agents that analyze, decide, and take action

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot , the data and AI platform company, today announced two integrations with Claude that bring trusted insights to wherever people work. Customers can now connect ThoughtSpot Spotter to Claude through the Spotter MCP connector, so every dashboard Claude builds is grounded in ThoughtSpot's semantic and context layer. With Send To ThoughtSpot, artifacts built in Claude Data become ThoughtSpot Liveboards in a single action, ready to be governed, shared, monitored and acted on across the enterprise.

ThoughtSpot adds the business context that enterprises have already built and trust. With the Spotter MCP connector, Claude Data hands each plain text question to Spotter, which resolves it on the ThoughtSpot semantic model using customers' certified metrics, joins, synonyms, business definitions and row-level security. Every answer in Claude reflects the same governed definitions the business runs on, and the same question on the same data returns the same answer, every time.

Building on a trusted and governed platform ensures every answer is verifiable. Each result comes back with the search tokens that produced it: the exact measures, attributes, filters and time ranges used. Users can read, question and re-run them. Claude brings the reasoning, narrative and layout. ThoughtSpot brings numbers teams can defend in a board meeting.

When a dashboard built in Claude Data proves useful, Send To ThoughtSpot turns it into a Liveboard in one step. Because every tile is already grounded in Spotter's search tokens, nothing is rebuilt or reinterpreted. Once in ThoughtSpot, teams can:

Share with governance under existing permissions and row-level security

under existing permissions and row-level security Verify Liveboards so everyone knows which version is official.

Liveboards so everyone knows which version is official. Monitor with KPI alerts, scheduled subscriptions and change analysis that explains why a metric moved.

with KPI alerts, scheduled subscriptions and change analysis that explains why a metric moved. Explore further by drilling down to the row level and asking Spotter follow-ups on any widget.

by drilling down to the row level and asking Spotter follow-ups on any widget. Reach people where they work through Google Sheets and Excel, the ThoughtSpot mobile app, Slack and Microsoft Teams.

through Google Sheets and Excel, the ThoughtSpot mobile app, Slack and Microsoft Teams. Embed Liveboards in their own apps and portals to share insights with customers and partners.





"Enterprise answers depend on enterprise context," said Francois Lopitaux, SVP of Product Management, ThoughtSpot. "With Spotter in Claude, every number and answer is grounded in the governed semantic layer. With Send To ThoughtSpot, what starts as one person's question in Claude becomes a governed Liveboard the whole organization can watch, share and trust. Claude is where you think. ThoughtSpot is where your business runs."

Not AI or BI, but a loop between them

The integrations reflect ThoughtSpot's view that the future of analytics is a continuous loop between AI and BI. Spotter brings trusted data into Claude, and Send To ThoughtSpot brings Claude's work back into ThoughtSpot, where it can be monitored, shared and questioned again. Grounded in Spotter and promoted to a Liveboard, it becomes part of how the business runs.

The trusted context layer for every AI surface

The integrations extend ThoughtSpot's trusted context layer for AI wherever customers work. Organizations can bring ThoughtSpot's governed semantics to Claude through the Spotter MCP connector, and to their own teams through AgentSpot. The same governed semantics also power ThoughtSpot Embedded , which brings trusted analytics into customers' own products and apps.

Availability

ThoughtSpot's Claude Data integrations are available today to ThoughtSpot customers. Learn more about ThoughtSpot's Claude integrations here .

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is a Data and AI platform company. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world. Built on an agentic semantic layer and enterprise-grade governance, ThoughtSpot Agentic Analytics brings together a team of specialized agents that deliver trusted answers and take action on business data. ThoughtSpot Embedded brings the same agent-powered analytics into any product with a few lines of code. With AgentSpot , ThoughtSpot brings Multiplayer AI to the enterprise, where anyone can build agents, workflows and apps grounded in business data and share them across the organization. Industry leaders including Lyft, Unilever, Roche, Schneider Electric, Booking.com and HubSpot rely on ThoughtSpot to turn data into measurable business outcomes. A Gartner MQ leader with more than 1000 customers globally, with offices in San Francisco, Mountain View, Chicago, London, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Sydney & Tokyo. Try ThoughtSpot today.