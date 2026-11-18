Allocator One invests in the next generation of venture capital fund managers; Flagship Fund I's underlying fund investments report 11% DPI just over two years after launch

Through the portfolios of its underlying funds, Allocator One has indirect exposure to approximately 600 companies, including 17 unicorns such as Lovable, Thinking Machines, and xAI.

Flagship Fund I exceeded its target by 23%; underlying funds have returned 11% of paid-in capital as of September 1, 2026, the firm says

Fund of funds pairs anchor capital for emerging managers with data-led selection, portfolio transparency and no additional LP fee layer

Firm selects top 1% of emerging managers it reviews, anchors them with $2-10 million commitments, and tracks every holding to the company level via its proprietary fund infrastructure platform, Infra One

Allocator One is the largest investor in more than 60% of the funds it backs

Firm combines human investment judgment with its proprietary AI, Ori, which scores applicants on more than 75 data points

Allocator One, a venture capital fund of funds and anchor investor in first- and second-time fund managers, today announced the final close of its oversubscribed Anchor Fund I ("Flagship Fund I") 23% above target, marking the firm's official public launch after building its portfolio in stealth since its 2023 founding. The fund closed on September 9, 2026. Flagship Fund I was launched in July 2024 and invests in fund vintages from 2023 to 2026. Total commitments across all Allocator One Group vehicles now exceed $100 million.

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Allocator One Founding Partners Michael Ströck and Felix Staeritz (c) Michael Ströck brutkasten

As of September 1, 2026, Flagship Fund I's underlying fund investments reported an aggregate 11% of paid-in capital (DPI), approximately 12 months ahead of Allocator One's original projections.

Since its 2023 launch, Allocator One has made more than 40 fund investments, typically committing $2 million to $10 million as an anchor investor in first- and second-time managers, providing capital at an early stage of those funds' development. Allocator One is the largest investor in more than 60% of the funds it backs. Through the portfolios of its fund investments, Allocator One is exposed to approximately 600 underlying companies, including 17 unicorns. Flagship Fund I's underlying funds hold positions in Lovable (via The Nordic Web Ventures), Thinking Machines and AMI Labs (via Don't Quit Ventures), and xAI.

The close comes amid what Allocator One calls "The Great Divergence": venture capital is increasingly separating into large platforms competing through scale and specialist managers winning through deep domain expertise and early access.

About 1,000 new emerging-manager funds are raised worldwide each year, according to Allocator One. The firm estimates it sees approximately 80% of them.

Since 2023, it has reviewed more than 2,500 emerging-manager applications, with inbound applications up 32% year on year. Allocator One combines human investment judgement with its proprietary AI, Ori, which scores applicants on more than 75 data domains. Just under 20% of applicants are shortlisted for an interview. After due diligence, Allocator One invests in the top 1% of managers. Beyond anchor capital, top-performing GPs benefit from Allocator One's integrated operational infrastructure and from regularly meeting and exchanging best practices within the firm's global community of specialist managers.

"Finding exceptional fund managers shouldn't depend on whose pitch reaches you. We systematically analyze thousands of emerging managers globally, combining proprietary data with investment judgement to identify and back the few specialists with a real edge before the broader market discovers them," says Michael Ströck, Founding Partner of Allocator One. "We built the fund of funds we wanted as investors ourselves: direct-investment fees for fund of funds access. With Ori and Infra One alongside our investment process this gives us, and the managers we back, an operational and informational edge from day one."

Allocator One's fee structure is designed to avoid the additional layer often associated with funds of funds. LPs pay a combined 2% management fee and 20% carried interest across both investment levels, with fees shared between Allocator One and the underlying managers. Unlike traditional funds of funds, which often charge LPs a combined 3% management fee and 30% carried interest, Allocator One adds no second fee layer.

"Returns are increasingly driven by manager selection. The key is finding the top specialist managers before they become obvious. That is a data problem, and we treat it like one," says Felix Staeritz, Founding Partner of Allocator One. "Investors don't need another fee layer between them and innovation. They need access to exceptional funds, companies and co-investment opportunities, full transparency into every underlying holding, and proprietary market intelligence, all with lean economics and a clear focus on earlier liquidity. That's what we built Allocator One to deliver. An 11% underlying DPI this early is a strong first signal that our approach is working."

Allocator One's investor base spans more than 25 countries, including family offices, successful technology entrepreneurs, experienced venture investors and institutional investors. "I invest where I see discipline and transparency. Allocator One gives me access to strong emerging managers and valuable market intelligence," says Dirk Ströer, Cologne-based media entrepreneur and LP in Fund I.

Infra One, part of the Allocator One Group, provides fund operations infrastructure to Allocator One and to managers outside its portfolio. According to the firm, new fund managers can lose about a quarter of their time to administration. Infra One supports fund set-up, KYC onboarding, legal, compliance and ongoing administration, including accounting, reporting, capital calls and investor communications. Allocator One says operational work has been reduced on average by 500 hours per fund and new funds can be set up within 24 hours. Its AI agent, Ori, also lets LPs query terms, performance and holdings. Infra One has regulatory registrations across the UK, US, Austria, Germany, and India.

About Allocator One

Founded in 2023 by Felix Staeritz and Michael Ströck, Allocator One is a venture capital fund-of-funds that provides anchor capital to first-time and second-time fund managers, typically writing commitments of $2 million to $10 million. The firm has made more than 40 fund investments since 2023. Infra One, part of the Allocator One Group, provides fund operations infrastructure to Allocator One and to managers outside its portfolio.

For more information, visit www.allocator.one.

Disclaimer: Performance figures are unaudited and relate to underlying fund investments. Returns are largely based on unrealized valuations. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy interests in any fund.

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