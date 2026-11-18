Cohn Legal, PLLC announces it has surpassed 1,700 USPTO trademark applications naming managing partner and Boston trademark attorney Avraham S.Z. Cohn as attorney of record

Somerville, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Cohn Legal, PLLC has announced it has surpassed 1,700 trademark applications filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), naming managing partner and trademark attorney Avraham S.Z. Cohn as attorney of record. The milestone marks an achievement for the Somerville-based law firm and reflects its continued work helping businesses protect their brands.

Federal trademark registration helps businesses establish legal rights to their names, logos, and other identifying marks. For companies building a new brand, securing trademark protection can be an important step in establishing their identity in the marketplace. Established businesses may also pursue additional registrations as they introduce new products, expand their services, or develop new brands. Cohn Legal, PLLC assists clients with these matters, helping them understand the federal trademark registration process and the requirements involved.

For Cohn Legal, PLLC, reaching the 1,700-application mark represents a significant milestone in its trademark practice. The total reflects years of experience preparing applications, reviewing trademark information, and assisting clients throughout the filing process. It also marks the continued growth of its trademark practice, which serves entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies across various industries.

Additionally, the achievement reflects the firm's involvement in trademark matters beyond submitting applications. Businesses may need assistance responding to USPTO office actions, maintaining existing registrations, or reviewing trademark protection as their brands develop. Through its trademark practice, Cohn Legal, PLLC continues to provide legal guidance on these matters, supporting clients with both new applications and ongoing trademark needs.

Following its recent milestone, Cohn Legal, PLLC plans to continue assisting businesses with trademark registration, portfolio management, and brand protection. Its work involving Boston trademarks will remain part of its practice as the firm serves clients in Somerville, Boston, and beyond. Businesses interested in trademark services can visit the firm's website to learn more about its legal practice.

About Cohn Legal, PLLC

Cohn Legal, PLLC is an intellectual property and business law firm serving startups, entrepreneurs, and established businesses. The Somerville-based firm assists clients with trademark searches, federal trademark applications, registration matters, and trademark management. Its practice also handles copyright matters, contracts, business formation, and other legal services related to intellectual property and business operations.

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