/C O R R E C T I O N - Small Business Britain/

In the news release, NatWest and Small Business Britain join forces to launch new route into entrepreneurship for 1,000 young people, issued Nov. 17, 2026 by Small Business Britain over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

NatWest and Small Business Britain join forces to launch new route into entrepreneurship for 1,000 young people

Launchpad will equip 18-25-year-olds with practical business skills, confidence and one-to-one mentoring

Recruitment will prioritise young people not in education, employment or training and those who may not otherwise access business support

New partnership will connect participants to NatWest's Accelerator and Young Founders Community, for access to ongoing business support including free coaching, workshops and connections to other founders beyond the six-week programme

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatWest and Small Business Britain are launching a new partnership to help 1,000 young people across the UK build the skills, confidence and connections to explore starting a business through the Launchpad programme.

The launch comes as nearly one million young people are outside education, employment or training1, following the Milburn Review's interim report into young people and work. Launchpad aims to open up routes into entrepreneurship, employment or further learning for young people facing barriers to opportunity.

Small Business Britain will deliver the six-week course for 18 to 25-year-olds, with a particular focus on young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) and those facing barriers to traditional business support. Practical learning and one-to-one mentoring will help participants test their ideas, including those who do not yet see themselves as founders.

NatWest's Young Founders Community and wider business support delivered through its Accelerator will enable participants to stay connected with other founders and access relevant resources beyond the programme. NatWest data shows that nine out of ten businesses that went through its Accelerator were still trading three years later, compared with four out of ten in a control group2.

Launchpad builds on NatWest's Youth Offer, which aims to connect more than 10,000 young people with employment, training and entrepreneurship opportunities over the next two years.

Participants across all UK nations and regions will be recruited by Small Business Britain through youth and community organisations, local authorities, education providers and employment and skills networks, alongside a national digital campaign. To find out more and register interest businesses can visit the Launchpad website here.

Adeel Hyder, MD of Business Banking at NatWest, said:

"Young people not in education, employment or training need more routes to put their ideas and ambition into practice. Working with Small Business Britain, Launchpad offers practical business skills and one-to-one mentoring alongside the connections and opportunities of NatWest Accelerator. It will give 1,000 young people the chance to test their ideas and learn from experienced founders.

"Through Launchpad and our Young Founders Community, we want to extend that support to young people who may never have seen themselves as business owners, staying alongside them as their ideas develop."

Michelle Ovens CBE, CEO and Founder of Small Business Britain, said:

"Entrepreneurship can be a powerful route to opportunity, independence and financial security, but too many young people simply don't know where to start.

Young people have incredible ideas, creativity and ambition, but they need the confidence, skills and support to turn that potential into something real. Business skills are life skills, and whether someone goes on to start a business or build a side hustle these are skills that can open doors throughout their lives.

Through Launchpad and our partnership with NatWest, we can make entrepreneurship more accessible, particularly for those facing the greatest barriers, helping build the next generation of UK entrepreneurs."

NatWest Group helps nearly one in five new businesses get started in the UK. Its Accelerator offers free coaching, workshops and connections to mentors and fellow founders through 18 UK hubs and an online community accessed via the NatWest Accelerator app, helping entrepreneurs build skills, explore funding options and reach new customers.

1 Source - Office for National Statistics estimates show that 981,000 people aged 16-24 were in this position in April-June 2026, equivalent to 13% of that age group.

2 Survival rates. "90% / 9 in 10 businesses who completed our accelerator programme were still trading 3 years post programme" (compared to a control group which demonstrated survivability of similar businesses across a similar time frame at 40%. Based on ONS data, the average 3 year survival rate of a business born between 2017 and 2019 is 56%)

Correction: An earlier version of this release incorrectly stated that the Royal Bank of Scotland and Small Business Britain are launching the partnership.

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