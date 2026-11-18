Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Weaviate (https://weaviate.io/), the AI-native vector database company, today announced the general availability of the Weaviate Enterprise Edition and the Weaviate Platform Edition. Introduced with Weaviate version 1.40, the new offerings add new security, scaling, and high availability capabilities and services that make it easier for AI Engineering teams to centrally support the rapidly growing number of AI systems running across the enterprise.

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Key Takeaways:

Weaviate announces general availability of the Enterprise Edition and the Platform Edition with Weaviate 1.40, adding capabilities that simplify security, scaling, and high availability for enterprise AI Engineering teams.

The new editions introduce operational features including Shard Self-Recovery, Deduplicated Backups, and Namespaces to automate recovery, reduce backup storage and time, and provide control-plane and data isolation for shared clusters.

Weaviate deprecates GraphQL in favor of native client libraries and gRPC and REST APIs, with new Cloud clusters already created without GraphQL and shutdowns scheduled for December 1, 2026 for clusters that have not used it in the past 30 days and May 1, 2027 for all remaining clusters, followed by default disablement in the first self-hosted minor release after May 1, 2027.

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About Weaviate

Weaviate is an open-source, AI-native vector database that helps AI Engineering teams build and run GenAI, RAG, agentic and search applications at scale. Weaviate stores vectors and data objects together, offers vector, keyword, and hybrid search with built-in compression and multi-tenancy, and runs on-premises, in any cloud, or fully managed on Weaviate Cloud. Open-source Weaviate has been downloaded over 1 billion times. Learn more at weaviate.io.

Source: Weaviate

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