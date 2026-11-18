Global partnership in the autonomous systems sector extends through 2029

Las Vegas Grand Prix to showcase Ondas through brand visibility, engineering collaboration and stakeholder engagement

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of autonomous systems, today announced it has become a Global Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team under a multi-year agreement. Built around a shared commitment to "Speed to Decision," the relationship will serve as a long-term platform for engineering and technology exchange, collaboration that delivers tangible benefits, and engagement with customers, investors, partners and other stakeholders. Together, the organizations will highlight how rapid innovation, engineering excellence and decisive action drive performance in complex, high-pressure environments.

Las Vegas offers a fitting stage for the partnership. The Las Vegas Strip Circuit is one of the fastest tracks on the Formula 1 calendar, a night race run on a low-grip street course where teams must turn rapidly changing conditions into precise decisions, the same challenge Ondas helps its customers address. Through an annual Engineering Leadership workshop and joint technology collaboration, Ondas and Aston Martin Aramco will explore the disciplines behind rapid development, data-informed decision-making and reliable implementation.

"This partnership brings together two organizations grounded in engineering excellence, rapid innovation and high-performance execution," said Eric Brock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondas. "Aston Martin Aramco gives Ondas global reach to engage customers, partners and investors, while creating opportunities for our teams to collaborate and share how advanced technology can help organizations operate with greater speed, precision and confidence."

Both Ondas and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One are on a journey to produce high-performance, reliable technologies. Beginning in 2027, the relationship includes an annual Engineering Leadership workshop at the AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone, England. Teams will compare approaches to engineering, iteration and decision-making across disciplines to help both organizations deliver measurable results for their customers.

"Formula One demonstrates what happens when engineering, information and human judgment operate as one system," said Ryan Hartman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ondas Sentinel. "That same discipline sits at the center of Ondas: helping customers move from complex data to precise decisions at operational speed. This partnership gives us a powerful platform to exchange ideas and show what 'Speed to Decision' looks like in practice."

"We are delighted to welcome Ondas as a Global Partner of Aston Martin Aramco. Formula One provides a unique platform for bringing businesses together, building relationships and creating new opportunities. Through our world-class trackside hospitality and opportunities for knowledge sharing across our organisation, we look forward to developing a successful partnership with Ondas in 2027 and beyond," said Jefferson Slack, Managing Director, Commercial and Marketing of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

Ondas branding will debut on the nose of the team's race car at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with race-suit branding to follow in the 2027 season. Digital content and hospitality experiences will extend engagement with customers, investors and partners throughout the agreement.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets. For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team

With history dating back to 1913 and its founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin has a storied history rooted in racing. Aston Martin's Grand Prix history dates to the 1922 French Grand Prix, and the brand returned to Formula One as a works team in 2021. Based at the AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team designs, builds and develops its race cars on site and, beginning with the 2026 season, competes with Honda as its works power unit partner. The team's drivers are two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. For more information, visit www.astonmartinf1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

Jill Vacek

Director of Communications, Ondas Sentinel

jvacek@worldview.space

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-and-aston-martin-aramco-formula-one-team-launch-multi-year-1253335