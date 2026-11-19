Atlas Pilots and Formula One team members participate in Movember mustache shave-down to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing in high-performance environments.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of one of Formula One's most high-profile race weekends, Atlas Air Worldwide ("Atlas") and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team joined Movember to raise awareness about men's mental health.

As part of Movember's monthlong Grow Challenge, Atlas and Aston Martin F1 participants grew mustaches to raise awareness about men's health and then joined in a symbolic shave-down at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The high-profile Barbershop event on International Men's Day brought renewed attention to the importance of having open conversations about men's mental wellbeing.

The Barbershop brought together Atlas Chief Executive Officer Michael Steen, System Chief Pilot Captain Matt Sturgis and Atlas pilot ambassadors 747 Captain Kyle Anderson and Check Airman 747 Captain Shawn Hobek, alongside Movember Executive Director Tim Gnaneswaran, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Representative Pedro de la Rosa, and members of the team's engineering and mechanical crews.

Beyond the racetrack, Atlas has extended the campaign's reach through three mustache-decorated Boeing 747 aircraft, attracting international attention among aviation enthusiasts. Employees across the company's global network have also participated in the Spot the Stache and Grow a Mo challenges, helping raise awareness and encourage conversations about men's health.



In high-performance environments like aviation and Formula One, safety and success depend on exceptional focus, resilience, and the ability to make critical decisions under pressure. Long hours, demanding schedules, fatigue, and frequent travel can take a toll on wellbeing, while stigma and concerns about professional consequences may discourage individuals from seeking support.

These challenges are especially relevant in aviation, where concerns about medical certification and potential career consequences have historically created barriers to seeking mental health care. While efforts to improve access to treatment and clarify certification pathways are progressing, reducing stigma and ensuring pilots have access to trusted support remain important priorities.

"Healthy minds build strong teams, and we are committed to living a culture where people feel supported and comfortable speaking up when they need help," said Michael Steen. "I'm proud of how our Atlas employees have embraced Movember, carrying its message around the world, from growing their own mustaches to spotting mustaches on some of our 747s flying across our global network. Our commitment extends beyond November - mental wellbeing is fundamental to safety, performance and how we support one another every day of the year."

"As pilots, we're trained to recognize risks, communicate openly and look out for one another. We need to bring that same approach to mental wellbeing," said Captain Matt Sturgis, System Chief Pilot, Atlas. "Addressing concerns about medical certification, strengthening peer support and making it easier to seek care are critical to pilot wellbeing and aviation safety."

"We grow the mustache to start the conversations, but what matters is where that conversation leads," said Tim Gnaneswaran, Movember Executive Director. "Too many men still face barriers to opening up about their mental health. By bringing mental health into the spotlight in aviation and motorsport, we're challenging stigma and encouraging men to check in on one another, build connections and seek support when they need it. That's the impact we want to see year-round, long after Movember."

"In Formula One, everyone sees the speed and precision, but they don't always see the pressure on the people behind the performance," said Pedro de la Rosa, Team Representative, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. " Looking out for one another and creating an environment where people can speak openly about their mental health is an essential part of being a strong team."

The Las Vegas event builds on a collaboration that began at the 2026 Miami Grand Prix in May, where Atlas, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, the Miami Dolphins and Movember hosted a filmed discussion on mental health challenges in high-performance professions. Together, these initiatives help bring conversations about men's mental wellbeing to audiences around the world.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) is the world's leader in outsourced aviation logistics. AAWW is the parent company of our principal operating subsidiary, Atlas Air, Inc., and several affiliates related to Titan's dry leasing services, and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. With approximately 5,000 employees, the AAWW companies serve a diversified customer roster across the global supply chain in more than 300 destinations in 90+ countries. Together, they operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and Airbus A350F (coming in 2029) freighters. To learn more, visit www.atlasairworldwide.com. Follow Atlas Air on LinkedIn and @AtlasAirWW on X.

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team

With history dating back to 1913 and its founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin has a storied history rooted in racing. Early success at the Aston Hill Climb inspired a legacy of crafting high-performance luxury vehicles. The brand debuted in Grand Prix racing in 1922, claimed outright victory at Le Mans in 1959 and returned to Formula One in 2021 under Lawrence Stroll's leadership.

2026 marks the beginning of a new era for Aston Martin Aramco, as the team becomes a full works operation for the first time. Honda will provide the power units, working alongside Aramco and Valvoline to deliver cutting-edge sustainable fuels and high-performance lubricants. Adrian Newey, Managing Technical Partner, takes on the additional role of Team Principal, leading the team into the new era of technical regulations.

On track, the team's driver line-up features experienced Canadian Lance Stroll and double World Champion Fernando Alonso. Jak Crawford, having served as Young Development Driver, becomes the team's official Third Driver in 2026, alongside Test and Reserve Driver Stoffel Vandoorne and Team Representative Pedro de la Rosa. Mari Boya, competing in FIA Formula 2, and Mathilda Paatz, racing in the all-female F1 ACADEMY series, form the team's Driver Academy. Mathilda will be guided by the team's Head of F1 ACADEMY and Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins.

Off-track, Aston Martin Aramco continues to drive progress through its I / AM fan engagement platform, and Make A Mark ESG programme, driving sustainability, inclusion and community engagement. Partnerships with Racing Pride, Spinal Track, and the Aleto Foundation support inclusivity, accessibility, and leadership development. The team's commitment to energy efficiency is certified by ISO 50001 compliance.

About Movember

Over twenty years ago, a bristly idea was born in Australia, igniting a movement that would transcend borders and change the face of men's health forever. The movement, known as Movember, united people from all walks of life - sparking billions of important conversations, raising vital funds, and shattering the silence surrounding men's health issues. Since 2003, the trailblazing mustachioed charity has shaken up men's health research and transformed the way that health services reach and support men, taking on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention, with unwavering determination.

Our passionate community of global Mo's have raised over $1 billion for men's health, funding more than 1,300 projects worldwide. This includes some of the largest global prostate cancer registries, driven by the real-life experiences of hundreds of thousands of men. Since expanding into mental health and suicide prevention in 2006, Movember has highlighted the need for stronger social connections, early recognition of mental health issues, and better support for men in distress. Our goal is to ensure that more men know what to do when mental health issues appear and that their supporters are better prepared to step in when needed.

Movember is committed to driving innovative research, cutting-edge treatments, and healthy behaviours while championing inclusive, gender-responsive healthcare tailored to diverse needs. Movember's vision is to break down health barriers, eliminate stigma, and ensure everyone has an equal chance at a long, healthy life. By advancing men's health, we aim to create a ripple effect that positively impacts women, families, and society as a whole. To learn more, please visit Movember.com.

Contact: CorpCommunications@atlasair.com

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