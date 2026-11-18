New industrial strategy sets out four pillars to help Canada find, de-risk and secure the minerals its defence and allies will rely on for decades to come

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) today released its first policy report on defence, "Industrial Strategy for Dual-Use and Defence Mineral Exploration in Canada."

The report makes the case that Canada's defence ambitions begin with mineral exploration. It comes as the country prioritizes sovereignty spending with the federal Defence Industrial Strategy, which commits Canada to building rather than buying, and identifies critical minerals as foundational to defence capability. Indeed, Canada already produces 10 of the 12 defence-critical raw materials identified by NATO.

"Everything Canada wants to build over the next decade begins beneath our feet, with someone finding something," said Todd Stone, President and CEO of AME. "The submarines, the radars, the satellites, the munitions, the aircraft. Before any of them are manufactured, the metal must be discovered. That is the work our members do every day."

The report finds that the funds, offices and approvals built to deliver Canada's defence agenda are designed to accelerate projects that already exist. However, the deposits available today were found under different priorities that assayed for a different list of metals. New discoveries take more than a decade to reach production. Meanwhile, defence-relevant elements found alongside copper, zinc and nickel, such as germanium, gallium and antimony, often go unmeasured and unutilized.

"Canada has set out a half-trillion-dollar view of what it will spend on defence by 2035, without yet saying which minerals it intends to buy," said Stone. "Exploration capital follows credible buyers. If we send the signal now, our industry is ready to go find what the country needs."

AME's strategy is built on four pillars: Define, Discover, De-risk and Connect - and asks the federal government to:

Name the minerals that matter for defence through a Defence and Dual-Use Minerals Designation Framework, published as an annex to the Critical Minerals Strategy.

Look inside the ground we are already drilling by funding expanded assaying, byproduct mapping and public geoscience.

Make the studies count by expanding the Canadian Exploration Expense to support the work that turns a discovery into a mine.

Buy what we find by making future demand visible through procurement commitments, offtake and stockpiling.

"This is a moment Canadians will look back on," said Stone. "The decisions we make now will shape our security and prosperity for decades. Explorers, governments, Indigenous Nations, investors and allies all have a role to play. This report is our contribution to a Team Canada approach to protecting Canada's sovereignty."

The full report is available at ame.ca. Report validators include General (Ret'd) Rick Hillier, Heather Exner-Pirot (Macdonald-Laurier Institute), and Jay Khosla (Public Policy Forum).

"This is about building the Canada of the future, starting today: a strong and free sovereign nation that can defend its citizens, secure its borders, and work with friends and allies to create an international environment in which we can thrive." - General (Ret'd) Rick Hillier, former Chief of Canada's Defence Staff

The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of more than 6,500 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in Canada and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all Canadians.

AME Roundup is Canada's premier conference for the global mineral exploration industry. Each year, it attracts more than 7,000 participants, including geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, and government and Indigenous partners from around the world. AME is proud to announce that General (Ret'd) Rick Hillier, former Chief of Canada's Defence Staff and one of the country's most celebrated military leaders, will deliver the Opening Ceremony keynote address at the 2027 AME Roundup conference on Monday, January 25.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324636