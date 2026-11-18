Rehabilitation Equipment Market to Reach US$ 25.8 Bn by 2031, Growing at 6.2%: New Report by Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

How big is the rehabilitation equipment market, and what is driving its growth?

The global rehabilitation equipment market is valued at USD 19.1 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 25.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

The need is large and growing. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated in February 2025 that approximately 2.6 billion people worldwide experience health conditions that could benefit from rehabilitation. WHO also estimates that more than 2.5 billion people require one or more assistive products, with demand projected to exceed 3.5 billion by 2050 as populations age and noncommunicable diseases increase.

Access is the other half of the story. WHO reports that the availability of assistive products reaches as low as 3% of estimated need in some settings, that many low- and middle-income settings have fewer than 10 skilled rehabilitation practitioners per million population, and that in some of those countries more than half of the people who need rehabilitation do not receive it. The report finds a market where need is rising faster than access, and where manufacturers are responding with more customized, more connected, and more portable equipment.

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Mobility Makers Are Consolidating, and Every Launch Is a Customization Play

The wheelchair segment is being reshaped by deals. In June 2026, DHCare proposed to acquire Ottobock's Human Mobility business, a move that could strengthen its wheelchair portfolio, expand its complex mobility capabilities, and intensify competition among established manufacturers. Sunrise Medical acquired Spinergy in November 2026, adding specialized wheel technology to its premium manual wheelchair range, after buying Made for Movement in July 2025 to extend into neurorehabilitation and therapeutic movement solutions. In robotics, Wandercraft's acquisition of Ekso Bionics in October 2026 combines expertise in robotic exoskeletons and advanced mobility technologies. Scale is arriving from China as well: Jin Medical International planned annual capacity of 200,000 electric wheelchairs and senior mobility scooters at its Chuzhou facility.

Product launches show how manufacturers differentiate. Sunrise Medical's QUICKIE QS7 R, introduced on November 9, 2026, pairs an ultra-lightweight rigid frame with a FrontFold mechanism for compact folding and customizable seating configurations. Permobil's M4 Nexa, launched on September 23, 2026, is a compact mid-wheel-drive power wheelchair with powered tilt, recline, anterior tilt, elevating leg rests, and seat elevation, and it connects to Permobil Connect for remote diagnostics and battery monitoring. Invacare's AVIVA RX10, introduced on September 1, 2026 through its DHCare business, adds a narrow wheelbase and LiNX driving control. The report says product customization is driving wheelchair differentiation, as users ask for portability, personalization, and everyday mobility.

Robots and Sensors Move Into Neurological Rehabilitation

Technology is moving beyond the clinic's treadmill. Ekso Bionics' EksoNR robotic exoskeleton is FDA-cleared for rehabilitation applications involving stroke, acquired brain injury, multiple sclerosis, and spinal cord injury, with powered hip and knee movement assistance and gait training capabilities. Its connected EksoPulse platform records session data, including walking time, distance, and speed, which lets clinicians monitor patient progress. The report points to a broader set of trends: robotic-assisted rehabilitation, AI-enabled therapy devices, sensor-based monitoring, virtual rehabilitation platforms, exoskeletons, and gamified therapy.

Caregivers benefit as well. Arjo launched its Maxi Move 5 patient lift in 2025, designed to support transfers across different care situations and improve caregiver handling efficiency, and Enovis covers orthopedic supports, rehabilitation modalities, and recovery technologies under its DonJoy, Aircast, Chattanooga, and Compex brands. As rehabilitation moves home, the report expects greater demand for compact, portable, easy-to-operate equipment and for tele-rehabilitation tools that let patients continue therapy outside clinical settings.

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Rehabilitation Moves Into Primary Care and the Home

The policy direction supports this shift. WHO's Rehabilitation 2030 initiative emphasizes integrating rehabilitation into all levels of healthcare, including primary healthcare and community-based services. WHO published its Framework on Provision of Rehabilitation Services in the South-East Asia Region on 14 October 2025, and its July 2026 policy document on rehabilitation in primary care emphasizes improving access and integrating rehabilitation into primary healthcare. For equipment suppliers, the report sees opportunities in compact, affordable, and adaptable equipment for primary healthcare facilities, community-based centers, and home-care settings, alongside powered wheelchairs, walking aids, orthotic products, and daily living devices as demand for independent living grows.

What's Fueling Growth in the Rehabilitation Equipment Market

Growing rehabilitation needs: WHO's February 2025 estimate of 2.6 billion people with conditions that could benefit from rehabilitation supports demand for therapy equipment, exercise systems, and mobility aids.

WHO's February 2025 estimate of 2.6 billion people with conditions that could benefit from rehabilitation supports demand for therapy equipment, exercise systems, and mobility aids. Ageing populations: Longer lives and age-related functional limitations are strengthening the need for mobility equipment, exercise systems, and daily living aids that help older people stay independent.

Longer lives and age-related functional limitations are strengthening the need for mobility equipment, exercise systems, and daily living aids that help older people stay independent. Chronic disease and disability: Cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders increase the need for equipment to manage functional limitations and support long-term recovery.

Cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders increase the need for equipment to manage functional limitations and support long-term recovery. Early and post-acute rehabilitation: Rehabilitation after injuries, surgeries, and strokes supports use of therapy equipment, exercise systems, and mobility aids across healthcare facilities.

Rehabilitation after injuries, surgeries, and strokes supports use of therapy equipment, exercise systems, and mobility aids across healthcare facilities. Assistive and daily living devices: WHO identifies wheelchairs, walking aids, orthoses, and self-care equipment as important for maintaining independence, supporting demand in institutional and home-care settings.

WHO identifies wheelchairs, walking aids, orthoses, and self-care equipment as important for maintaining independence, supporting demand in institutional and home-care settings. Rehabilitation inside healthcare systems: Integration of rehabilitation into universal health coverage and broader healthcare delivery increases the importance of equipment availability in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, outpatient facilities, and community care.

Challenges Facing the Rehabilitation Equipment Market

Affordability and access are the main limits. Advanced equipment such as powered wheelchairs, robotic-assisted systems, and specialized therapy devices carries high acquisition and maintenance costs, and WHO identifies high product costs and out-of-pocket expenditure as major barriers to assistive technology access, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. A shortage of physiotherapists, occupational therapists, prosthetists, and other rehabilitation specialists can also restrict how specialized equipment is used.

Reimbursement adds administrative weight. In the United States, Medicare coverage of power mobility devices requires practitioner evaluations, written orders, and evidence of qualifying mobility limitations. Manufacturers also face demands for quality, durability, safety, and customization, and WHO identifies inadequate product standards, limited testing, and insufficient availability of appropriate sizes and configurations as barriers to effective use of assistive equipment. Limited rehabilitation facilities and healthcare funding restrict market penetration in developing economies and rural areas.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Rehabilitation Equipment Market

On November 9, 2026, Sunrise Medical of Germany introduced the QUICKIE QS7 R, an ultra-lightweight adjustable rigid wheelchair featuring its new FrontFold folding mechanism, which lets the chair fold compactly for transport while retaining rigid-frame performance and propulsion efficiency. It also offers customizable seating configurations, adjustable caster positioning, and additional positioning options.

On September 24, 2026, Arjo AB of Sweden announced a new corporate strategy focused on strengthening its core business, increasing penetration in underdeveloped market segments, and sharpening portfolio priorities. The strategy includes a more customer-centric operating model across five regions and initiatives to improve commercial execution and operational efficiency, and its portfolio includes patient transfer and handling equipment, medical beds, and solutions supporting patient mobility.

On September 23, 2026, Permobil AB of Sweden launched the M4 Nexa, a compact mid-wheel-drive power wheelchair for users who need smaller seating configurations without giving up powered positioning. It integrates the Nexa Seating System and Permobil Connect for remote diagnostics, battery monitoring, and personalized mobility management.

On September 1, 2026, Invacare Corporation of the United States, through its DHCare business, introduced the AVIVA RX10 rear-wheel-drive power wheelchair, with a narrow wheelbase for indoor and outdoor maneuverability, Invacare Action seating components for easier setup and adjustment, and LiNX technology for precise driving control.

Three of the four announcements are wheelchairs, and the fourth is a strategy reset at a patient-handling company.

Key Insights from Rehabilitation Equipment Market Analysis

Therapy equipment held a leading position by product in 2025 and was the largest product segment. It supports pain management, muscle strengthening, mobility restoration, and functional recovery across physical therapy, post-surgical, neurological, and musculoskeletal rehabilitation. WHO's Package of Interventions for Rehabilitation lists electrical stimulation systems, exercise mats, resistance bands, weights, and upper-limb workstations among the resources, and neurological rehabilitation uses electrical stimulation, repetitive task training, treadmill training, gait training, and electromechanically assisted training.

held a leading position by product in 2025 and was the largest product segment. It supports pain management, muscle strengthening, mobility restoration, and functional recovery across physical therapy, post-surgical, neurological, and musculoskeletal rehabilitation. WHO's Package of Interventions for Rehabilitation lists electrical stimulation systems, exercise mats, resistance bands, weights, and upper-limb workstations among the resources, and neurological rehabilitation uses electrical stimulation, repetitive task training, treadmill training, gait training, and electromechanically assisted training. Physical rehabilitation and training held a leading position by application in 2025 and was the largest application segment, addressing recovery of movement, strength, coordination, and functional capacity through structured physiotherapy and exercise interventions.

held a leading position by application in 2025 and was the largest application segment, addressing recovery of movement, strength, coordination, and functional capacity through structured physiotherapy and exercise interventions. North America held a leading position by region in 2025 and was the largest regional market. The American Hospital Association reported 6,093 hospitals in the U.S. in its 2025 Fast Facts, and Medicare's DMEPOS coverage framework includes hospital beds, wheelchairs, power mobility devices, prosthetics, and orthotics. The American Physical Therapy Association found that surveyed outpatient practices increased their clinics by 4.4% between 2023 and 2024, and the Government of Ontario invested more than CAD 650 million in its Assistive Devices Program in FY 2024-2025, supporting more than 475,000 residents annually.

held a leading position by region in 2025 and was the largest regional market. The American Hospital Association reported 6,093 hospitals in the U.S. in its 2025 Fast Facts, and Medicare's DMEPOS coverage framework includes hospital beds, wheelchairs, power mobility devices, prosthetics, and orthotics. The American Physical Therapy Association found that surveyed outpatient practices increased their clinics by 4.4% between 2023 and 2024, and the Government of Ontario invested more than CAD 650 million in its Assistive Devices Program in FY 2024-2025, supporting more than 475,000 residents annually. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by ageing populations, rising chronic disease burden, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for assistive products, with China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia key markets.

is the fastest-growing region, supported by ageing populations, rising chronic disease burden, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for assistive products, with China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia key markets. The market is moderately fragmented, with multinational medical-device manufacturers, specialized mobility suppliers, and rehabilitation product companies competing across institutional and home-care applications. Competition is shaped by product performance, patient safety, customization, ergonomic design, durability, clinical suitability, pricing, and access to procurement and reimbursement channels.

Key Players in the Rehabilitation Equipment Market

Leading companies in the rehabilitation equipment market are focusing on expanding portfolios of mobility solutions, therapeutic devices, exercise equipment, orthopedic supports, patient-handling systems, and assistive products, with product development centered on patient mobility, functional recovery, treatment effectiveness, and independent living across institutional and home-care environments.

The report names Enovis Corporation (US), Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Invacare Corporation (US), Sunrise Medical (Germany), and Permobil AB (Sweden) as the top five players. Established players benefit from specialized product portfolios, established distribution networks, clinical relationships, and technological capabilities. Other companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation (US), Medline Industries, LP (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), Pride Mobility Products Corporation (US), and GF Health Products, Inc. (US).

The report also covers Arjo AB, Etac AB, Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET Group SE, Handicare Group AB, Biodex Medical Systems, Technogym S.p.A., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Hocoma AG, Tyromotion GmbH, CYBERDYNE Inc., AlterG, Inc., Enraf-Nonius B.V., Dynatronics Corporation, and Rifton Equipment, among others.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America leads the rehabilitation equipment market, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, substantial hospital and outpatient rehabilitation networks, structured medical reimbursement systems, and strong adoption of assistive technologies. Medicare coverage for mobility and rehabilitation-related equipment provides established reimbursement routes, though its medical necessity requirements add documentation steps for patients and suppliers.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Ageing populations, an increasing chronic disease burden, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for assistive products are driving demand in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia, and the WHO frameworks published in October 2025 and July 2026 create opportunities for equipment suppliers across hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and community-based care facilities.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented across product, application, end user, and region:

By Product: Therapy Equipment Daily Living Aids (Medical Beds, Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices, Reading, Writing, and Computing Aids, Other Daily Living Aids) Mobility Equipment (Wheelchairs & Scooters: Power Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Manual Wheelchairs; Walking Assist Devices: Walkers, Crutches, Canes) Exercise Equipment (Lower-Body Exercise Equipment, Upper-Body Exercise Equipment, Full-Body Exercise Equipment) Body Support Devices (Patient Lifts, Slings, Other Body Support Devices)

By Application: Physical Rehabilitation & Training Strength, Endurance, and Pain Reduction Occupational Rehabilitation & Training

By End User: Hospitals & Clinics Rehabilitation Centers Home Care Settings Physiotherapy Centers Other End Users

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the rehabilitation equipment market? A: The global rehabilitation equipment market is estimated at USD 19.1 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 25.8 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the rehabilitation equipment market? A: The rehabilitation equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: What does the rehabilitation equipment market include? A: The rehabilitation equipment market covers medical devices, therapeutic systems, assistive products, and supportive equipment designed to restore, improve, or maintain physical functioning, mobility, strength, coordination, independence, and daily living capabilities among people with injuries, disabilities, chronic conditions, or post-surgical limitations. It includes therapy equipment, daily living aids, mobility equipment, exercise equipment, and body support devices. General fitness equipment, pharmaceuticals, standalone rehabilitation services, surgical instruments, prosthetic devices, and diagnostic equipment not directly used for rehabilitation are excluded.

Q: How many people need rehabilitation and assistive products? A: The World Health Organization estimated in February 2025 that approximately 2.6 billion people worldwide experience health conditions that could benefit from rehabilitation. WHO also estimates that more than 2.5 billion people require one or more assistive products, with demand projected to exceed 3.5 billion by 2050.

Q: Which product segment leads the rehabilitation equipment market? A: Therapy equipment held a leading position by product in 2025 and was the largest product segment, supporting pain management, muscle strengthening, mobility restoration, and functional recovery.

Q: Which application leads the rehabilitation equipment market? A: Physical rehabilitation and training held a leading position by application in 2025 and was the largest application segment.

Q: Which region leads the rehabilitation equipment market? A: North America held a leading position by region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region through 2031.

Q: Who are the top players in the rehabilitation equipment market? A: Leading companies in the rehabilitation equipment market include Enovis Corporation, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical, and Permobil AB.

Q: What are the main challenges in the rehabilitation equipment market? A: The main challenges are affordability, limited access to rehabilitation services, shortages of trained rehabilitation professionals, limited reimbursement coverage and medical necessity requirements, product quality and customization needs, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The report describes a market where need is growing faster than access. For manufacturers, the work ahead is making equipment more affordable and adaptable for primary care and home settings, and backing it with the training, reimbursement support, and service that providers and users need.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

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