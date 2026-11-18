Oleria adds runtime control over every agent action with its AI Gateway, built on a context graph that already spans more than 7.1 million identities, 1.2 billion graph relationships, and 52 billion events across customer deployments.

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Oleria today launched the Oleria AI Gateway and extended its identity governance platform to non-human identities and AI agents.

Enterprises can now find every person, service account, API key and AI agent they run, give each one an owner, see what it can reach, govern its access and control what agents do while they act, all from one platform. Every decision draws on a graph that runs down to each permission on each resource, with what is granted and what is actually used. Oleria also released a redesigned product built to reason over that context and act on it.

Every AI agent acts through an identity. Some hold their own. Many share a service account with dozens of other agents, and others borrow a person's authority. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 25% of enterprise security breaches will trace back to AI agent abuse, driven by unmanaged machine privileges and legacy credential practices.

Oleria's position is that AI cannot be governed apart from the people and non-human identities it acts through. Identity governance and identity security also have to work as one discipline. When they run separately, each is blind to what the other sees.

"Every enterprise is racing toward AI that acts on its own. But autonomy is the last problem to solve. The first is delegation: what we hand the agent, and through whom it acts," said Jagadeesh Kunda, Co-founder and CEO of Oleria. "Get delegation wrong and autonomy is unbuildable. Oleria governs the whole chain."

What's new in Oleria

See every identity. Auto-discover AI agents, service accounts, API keys, tokens and human identities across cloud, SaaS and on-premises systems, including agents with no identity of their own.

Auto-discover AI agents, service accounts, API keys, tokens and human identities across cloud, SaaS and on-premises systems, including agents with no identity of their own. Own every identity. Every non-human identity and AI agent gets an accountable owner, assigned automatically and reassigned when people leave.

Every and gets an accountable owner, assigned automatically and reassigned when people leave. Size the blast radius. Know what any identity can reach, including access an agent borrows from a person or a service account.

Know what any identity can reach, including access an agent borrows from a person or a service account. Govern every identity. Lifecycle, access requests and just-in-time access for people, and access certification for non-human identities and agents, all in the same reviews.

Lifecycle, access requests and just-in-time access for people, and access certification for non-human identities and agents, all in the same reviews. Secure every identity. Close the hygiene gaps attackers look for first: missing MFA, accounts outside SSO, dormant and over-privileged access and risky external shares, scored against NIST CSF and CIS.

Close the hygiene gaps attackers look for first: missing MFA, accounts outside SSO, dormant and over-privileged access and risky external shares, scored against NIST CSF and CIS. Control agents at runtime. The Oleria AI Gateway keeps credentials out of agents' hands and allows, blocks or routes each agent action for approval over MCP and REST.

The Oleria AI Gateway keeps credentials out of agents' hands and allows, blocks or routes each agent action for approval over MCP and REST. Investigate and contain. Observability, investigation and containment workflows work across every identity type.

Oleria also released a redesigned product that answers identity questions with its reasoning shown and acts on them in the same place. Read what's new in Oleria .

Customer results

At a Fortune 500 enterprise, Oleria found more than 2,800 AI tool accounts held by people who had left and about 800 unowned access points letting AI assistants act inside company systems. It ties each to an owner and HR record, removes unneeded access, and checks agent actions at runtime through the AI Gateway. With more than 30 million of the enterprise's resources mapped, its teams query Oleria from their AI assistants through Oleria MCP and build on the Oleria API.

At a U.S. state agency, Oleria found more than 3,300 non-human identities across on-premises Active Directory, Salesforce and the agency's cloud tools, and 97% had no owner on record. They include AI agents built in Microsoft Copilot Studio, Microsoft Foundry and Security Copilot. Oleria also maps more than 2 million resources across those systems. The agency now governs all of it from one platform, with operational automation running in production.

Oleria has expanded its partner ecosystem this year with Happiest Minds, MTX Group, SDG and Saint Fox, among others. Oleria will demonstrate the platform at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit , December 7 to 9.

Availability: The expanded platform is available today to all Oleria customers. [The Oleria AI Gateway is available in preview today, generally available in December 2026.]

See it at oleria.com/demo .

About Oleria

Oleria governs every identity that can act in your business: AI agents, the non-human credentials they run on, and the humans accountable for them. Each access decision is grounded in context: what the identity actually uses, the data it can reach, and who it acts for. Backed by more than $60 million in funding, Oleria is trusted by leading enterprises, including Fortune 500 organizations. Oleria is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Learn more at www.oleria.com .

Media contact:

Avadhoot Patwardhan

avadhoot@oleria.com

Marketing | Oleria

SOURCE: Oleria

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oleria-extends-identity-governance-to-ai-agents-tracing-every-age-1252602