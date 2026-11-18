Through a strategic partnership with Hilton's next-gen media company, 11:11 Media, Loti launches a new consumer app, expanding technology previously used by public figures to help everyday people discover and address unauthorized uses of their images online.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Loti, an AI technology company helping people protect their digital identities, today announced a strategic partnership with Paris Hilton and her media company, 11:11 Media. As part of the partnership, Hilton will guide Loti as Chief Advocacy Officer, coinciding with the launch of Loti's new consumer app designed to give people greater visibility and agency over where their images appear online.

The announcement builds on Loti's years of experience protecting public figures through its Watchtower technology, which monitors the internet for unauthorized uses of individuals' images and identities. Across approximately 20,000 people covered by Watchtower, Loti has identified more than 560 million images and videos and completed hundreds of thousands of content takedowns across scams, explicit content including deepfakes or AI manipulated media.

Now, as artificial intelligence makes it easier than ever to replicate and manipulate someone's likeness, Loti is bringing the technology developed to address these challenges at scale to everyday consumers.

For Hilton, the partnership is deeply personal.

After spending more than two decades navigating the evolution of internet culture, public scrutiny, and the loss of control over her own image, Hilton has become a leading advocate for protecting individuals from nonconsensual intimate deepfakes and other forms of technology-enabled abuse.

Using its Watchtower technology, Loti has identified more than 600,000 images and videos associated with Hilton across the internet, including 105,000 nonconsensual intimate imagery. The company has completed more than 74,000 takedowns on her behalf.

Now, she wants to help make these protections more accessible to everyone.

"I've spent so much of my life fighting to take back control of my own story," said Paris Hilton, Chief Advocacy Officer of Loti. "I know how violating it feels to have your image used without your consent. And I know how overwhelming it can be to try to get that content removed. No one should have to navigate that alone. I'm joining Loti because I believe everyone deserves to know where their image is being used and have the tools to do something about it. Technology helped create this problem, and I believe it has to be part of the solution."

Bringing Digital Identity Protection to Everyone

Until recently, the challenges of managing a widespread digital identity were largely associated with celebrities and public figures. Today, nearly everyone has years of photos, videos, tags, and reposts circulating across the internet, often far beyond their knowledge or control.

Loti's new consumer app is designed to change that. Loti believes people should not need to be public figures, have teams searching the internet on their behalf, or wait until something harmful happens to understand where their image appears online.

Using facial recognition technology, the app helps users discover where their faces appear across supported websites and social platforms, bringing results into one dashboard. Users can review their digital presence, identify unwanted content, and request removal where supported.

The app also continuously searches for new appearances, helping users stay informed as their digital footprint evolves.

"The internet has changed, but the tools people have to understand and protect their identities haven't kept up," said Luke Arrigoni, founder and CEO of Loti. "We built Loti to address this challenge for some of the most recognizable people in the world. What became clear is that everyone needs greater visibility into where their image appears online. With Paris and 11:11 Media joining us, we're taking an important step toward making digital identity protection more accessible and putting more power back into people's hands."

Building a Future Where Consent Comes First

Hilton's new role builds on years of advocacy through her nonprofit, 11:11 Impact, which harnesses the power of culture and storytelling to advance solutions led by people with lived experience.

Hilton has championed stronger protections for survivors of technology-enabled sexual abuse, including the bipartisan DEFIANCE Act, which would give victims of nonconsensual, sexually explicit deepfakes the right to pursue civil action against perpetrators.

Her partnership with Loti represents a complementary approach: pairing policy advocacy and accountability with technology that gives individuals greater visibility and agency over their digital identities.

As AI increasingly blurs the lines between real and synthetic content, Hilton, 11:11, and Loti share a vision for an internet where individuals have greater control over how their identities are used.

"AI has incredible potential, but innovation should never come at the expense of someone's dignity or consent," Hilton added. "I want to help build a future where people have more power over their identities, not less. This is about giving people back a sense of agency in a world where technology is moving faster than protections available to us."

Availability

The Loti app is now available to adults 18 and older, with free and paid subscription options.

The free plan includes facial discovery across Instagram, TikTok, and supported adult-content websites. The premium plan, available for $30 per month or $250 annually, expands coverage to X and Reddit and includes up to 25 takedown requests per month.

To learn more, visit lotiai.com.

About Loti

Founded in 2022 by Luke Arrigoni and Hirak Chhatbar, Loti builds technology to help people see where their image appears online, understand how it is being used, and take action when they need to.

Backed by Khosla Ventures, Loti's technology has identified hundreds of millions of images and videos across the internet and supported hundreds of thousands of content removals. Its Watchtower platform serves public figures and rights holders, while its new consumer app brings digital identity discovery and protection tools to a broader audience.

Loti is working toward a more transparent, permission-based internet where individuals have greater visibility and agency over how their identities are used.

About 11:11 Media

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment company at the center of pop culture - connecting content, community and commerce - founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company spans a broad array of businesses, including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, and digital, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel and more. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experience, and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.

About 11:11 Impact

11:11 Media Impact is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Paris Hilton to turn lived experience into lasting change. Through strategic advocacy, impact storytelling, and philanthropic investment, the organization works across three priority areas: ending institutional child abuse in the Troubled Teen Industry, advancing inclusion for neurodivergent people, and protecting women and girls from nonconsensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated deepfakes.

Since its founding, 11:11 Media Impact has helped secure passage of the federal Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act and 20 state laws strengthening protections for youth in congregate care, alongside federal and state action against nonconsensual explicit deepfakes. Through ADHD awareness campaigns, creator convenings, and original storytelling, the organization is building a movement that celebrates neurodivergent minds. 11:11 Media Impact also supports LGBTQIA+ direct service organizations and crisis response efforts.

Media Contact

Johana Gutierrez

Head of Communications, Loti

johana@goloti.com

SOURCE: Loti

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/paris-hilton-guides-loti-as-chief-advocacy-officer-to-put-digital-1253264