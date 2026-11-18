JacJackson's two interceptions against Illinois add to his Big Ten best five on the season

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / The Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal today announced Scooter Jackson, a cornerback from UCLA, has been named Player of the Week for Week 11 of the 2026 college football season.

Jackson had two interceptions, broke up a pass, and made a solo tackle in the Bruins 22-14 victory over Illinois.

The native of Compton, Calif. currently leads the Big Ten with five interceptions, that's also tied for the second-most in FBS. Jackson is in his second season at UCLA after transferring from Utah Tech. The 10-0 Bruins are currently ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25.

Player of the Week winners are determined by an internal vote of former players, coaches and Lott IMPACT Trophy board members, in conjunction with a fan vote on social media.

The winner of the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal will be announced on Dec. 9, 2026 in Newport Beach, Calif.

Other nominees for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, Player of the Week in Week 11 include:

Rasheem Biles, Texas, LB, SR - Game high 11 tackles, 5 solo including two tackles for a loss with a sack in Longhorns win 22-21 at #21 LSU

Joker Johnson, Arkansas, CB, SR - Two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown with team-best 8 tackles, 5 solo, as Razorbacks 34-6 beat #17 South Carolina.

Ben Roberts, Texas Tech, LB, SR - Had an interception to go with a game high 13 tackles, nine solo, with 1.5 for a loss including 0.5 sacks in Red Raiders 52-27 rout of Oklahoma State.

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT Trophy visit: https://lottimpacttrophy.org/.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

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SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/uclas-scooter-jackson-named-week-11-lott-impact-trophy-player-of-1253467