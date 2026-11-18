The US Department of Energy defines community solar as a shared model through which multiple customers - usually households, businesses, and non-profits - can benefit from a single, shared, usually off-site array. A portion of community solar deployment was slated to come through the federal government's Solar for All program. This $7 billion competitive grants initiative was introduced to tackle energy poverty in communities as part of the $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF), which was created through the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, enacted under former President Joe Biden. ...

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