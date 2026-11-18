Publication of the Convening Notice and the text of the resolutions

Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013426004 ALCLA), informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) will be held on Friday, December 4, 2026, at 3 p.m. CET at the Business Center Tour Égée, 9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie.

The original French language version of the convening notice, including the agenda and the text of the resolutions to be submitted to the General Meeting, was published today in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires or BALO) and is also available on the Company's website along with an English translation for information purposes. Details of how to attend and vote at this Meeting are provided in the notice.

Other documents and information relating to this General Meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the Company's website www.claranova.com, under the heading Investors\Shareholders' meeting, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Shareholders are invited to attend the General Meeting, to be represented by proxy, or to vote by mail or online

by returning the voting form so that it reaches the Company no later than 12 a.m., Paris time, on Monday, November 30, 2026;

by voting online before the General Meeting. Online voting is possible as of today, until Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 3 p.m. Paris time. The online voting procedure is detailed in the convening notice.

Financial calendar:

December 4, 2026: Combined General Meeting

About Claranova:

Claranova is an innovative SaaS software publisher focused on simplifying everyday digital use across the Document/PDF, Utilities and Photo segments. Its solutions are marketed in more than 160 countries, with 94% of revenue generated outside France, and incorporate the latest artificial intelligence technologies to harness data, automate usage, and enhance the user experience. Offered in multiple versions and languages, its products are built on highly recurring revenue models.

Building on its strong and well-established B2C customer base, Claranova is accelerating its expansion in B2B by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms to address growing demand for workflow management and optimization.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://x.com/claranova_group

CODES

Ticker :? ALCLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261118267649/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

+33 1 75 77 54 65

ir@claranova.com