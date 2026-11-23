Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013426004 ALCLA) publishes its indicative financial schedule for the 2027 calendar year:

2026 Exceptional (6 months) revenue1 February 10, 2027 2026 Exceptional (6 months) annual results: April 28, 2027 2027 Q1 revenue2 May 26, 2027 2026 Exceptional (6 months) Shareholders' Meeting: June 17, 2027 2027 Q2 and First-half revenue: July 28, 2027 2027 Half-year results: September 29, 2027 2027 Q3 revenue: November 10, 2027

Publications will take place after market close (Euronext Growth Paris).

The Company reserves the right to modify the dates listed above in the event of operational necessity.

About Claranova:

Claranova is an innovative SaaS software publisher focused on simplifying everyday digital use across the Document/PDF, Utilities and Photo segments. Its solutions are marketed in more than 160 countries, with 94% of revenue generated outside France, and incorporate the latest artificial intelligence technologies to harness data, automate usage, and enhance the user experience. Offered in multiple versions and languages, its products are built on highly recurring revenue models.

Building on its strong and well-established B2C customer base, Claranova is accelerating its expansion in B2B by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms to address growing demand for workflow management and optimization.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts.

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://x.com/claranova_group

1 Exceptional 6-month fiscal year 2026 due to the change in the fiscal year-end date: From July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

2 Fiscal year 2027: From January 1, 2027 to December 31, 2027.

CODES

Ticker :? ALCLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123365427/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS- INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 65

ir@claranova.com