Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013426004 ALCLA), informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) will be held on Friday, December 4, 2026, at 3 p.m. CET at the Business Center Tour Egée, 9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie.

The preliminary meeting notice, including the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the Combined General Meeting, was published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) in France, and is also available on the Company's website in the Investors/Shareholder's Meeting section. Details of how to participate and vote at this Meeting are provided in the notice.

In compliance with legal and regulatory conditions, documents and information relating to this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders and may be consulted on the Company's website from November 18, 2026.

The voting platform (VOTACCESS) for the General Meeting will be open from November 18, 2026, and the possibility of voting by Internet will close on December 3, 2026, at 3 p.m. CET.

Shareholders are informed that a convening notice for the General Meeting will be published in the BALO at least fifteen days before the date of the Combined General Meeting, specifying any changes to the agenda and any amendments, following requests for the addition of draft resolutions.

Financial calendar:

November 10, 2026: Revenue for the exceptional three-month period ended September 30, 2026

December 4, 2026: Combined General Meeting

About Claranova:

Claranova is an innovative SaaS software publisher focused on simplifying everyday digital use across the Document/PDF, Utilities and Photo segments. Its solutions are marketed in more than 160 countries, with 94% of revenue generated outside France, and incorporate the latest artificial intelligence technologies to harness data, automate usage, and enhance the user experience. Offered in multiple versions and languages, its products are built on highly recurring revenue models.

Building on its strong and well-established B2C customer base, Claranova is accelerating its expansion in B2B by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms to address growing demand for workflow management and optimization.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://x.com/claranova_group

CODES

Ticker :? ALCLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028797272/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

+33 1 75 77 54 65

ir@claranova.com