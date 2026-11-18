Radiologists at Radiology Partners Clinical Services' practices went from first clinical use in spring 2025 to 75% of their daily reports on the AI-assisted software, now available to hospitals and health systems nationwide

Mosaic Clinical Technologies, Inc. (Mosaic) today announced that exams reported by radiologists using Mosaic Reporting, the AI-assisted reporting application within its MosaicOS platform, have surpassed 100,000 per day. First used clinically in April 2025 and then launched commercially to hospitals and health systems in June 2026. Mosaic developed the AI-assisted reporting software to address the inefficiencies and administrative burden associated with legacy reporting tools. Over that time, Mosaic has redesigned the radiologist reporting workflow and scaled the application across the largest radiology practice in the world. It now handles 75% of the reports Radiology Partners Clinical Services (RP Clinical Services) radiologists sign on a typical day. Radiologists have reported more than 14 million exams on the reporting technology to date.

More than 2,200 radiologists across 74 RP Clinical Services affiliated practices have transitioned to Mosaic Reporting from legacy reporting tools, including the soon-to-be-sunset PowerScribe 360. Radiologists can dictate in natural language, describing findings in any order, without speaking punctuation or formatting commands. Mosaic Reporting's patent-pending workflow places each finding in the right section of a structured report and drafts the impression for the radiologist to review.

Mosaic Reporting is facilitating meaningful clinical quality impact in addition to workflow improvements. When a radiologist describes a finding that calls for follow-up, such as an abdominal aortic aneurysm or a lung nodule, the software automatically adds the practice's evidence-based Best Practice Recommendation (BPR), which is designed to reduce variability in patient care.

Mosaic Reporting was also built for AI-drafted reports, which Mosaic expects to become standard across radiology. Findings drafted by investigational vision-language models (VLMs)* from Cognita Imaging, Inc. (Cognita), Mosaic's advanced AI lab, flow directly into the report for radiologists to review, edit and sign, with no separate windows or copy-and-paste. Through Oct. 22, 2026, the VLMs had drafted nearly 8 million exams for radiologist review under a research protocol, with an average of more than 37,000 exams a day. Mosaic recently announced groundbreaking quality and efficiency results demonstrated in its VLM research.

"The pace we are moving at is quite staggering. In spring 2025, only about 40 RP Clinical Services radiologists were the first to read on Mosaic Reporting," said Mike Peresie, president of Mosaic Clinical Technologies. "Today, our radiologists signed more than 100,000 reports on it. Any practice or health system replacing its reporting software wants to know how difficult the implementation process will be, whether the application will hold up under large-scale demand, and whether it is flexible enough to support the wide range of reporting styles radiologists use on a typical workday. More than 2,200 radiologists reporting 100,000 exams per day is our answer."

"Mosaic Reporting lets me keep my eyes on the images. Less context switching makes my day easier and lets me take care of more patients," said Vikram Krishnasetty, MD, Columbus Radiology. "When a finding calls for follow-up, the guideline-based recommendation is already there for me to confirm or change, so the referring physician gets clear next steps."

The milestone comes less than two weeks before the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting, Nov. 29-Dec. 3 at McCormick Place in Chicago, where Mosaic will demonstrate Mosaic Reporting at booth 5304 in the South Hall AI Showcase. Practice and health system leaders can book a demo, see the booth presentation schedule and read Mosaic's latest research at the Mosaic RSNA Event Hub.

*CAUTION: Investigational device. Not for sale in the United States.

About Mosaic Clinical Technologies, Inc.

Mosaic Clinical Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Radiology Partners, Inc., develops advanced technology and proprietary vision-language AI models for medical imaging, built in-house in collaboration with radiologists in the Radiology Partners Clinical Services practice. Its MosaicOS platform brings diagnostic tools, cutting-edge AI and radiology workflows together in a cloud-native operating system designed to support radiologists and the healthcare organizations they serve. Learn more at MosaicClinical.ai and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Radiology Partners, Inc.

Radiology Partners, Inc., through RP Clinical Services and our managed practices, together with Mosaic Clinical Technologies, Inc., provides radiology services and advanced technology to more than 3,400 hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Our network includes more than 4,000 radiologists who interpret more than 55 million imaging studies each year. Learn more at radpartners.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About Cognita Imaging, Inc.

Cognita Imaging, Inc., Mosaic Clinical Technologies, Inc.'s advanced AI lab, develops proprietary vision-language foundation models and other generative AI capabilities for radiology. Our work is focused on helping radiologists deliver more accurate, efficient care and expanding access to high-quality healthcare. We seek to elevate the performance of all radiologists to the level of the best expert subspecialists and, longer term, to empower radiologists with digital imaging information not easily perceptible to the human eye. Learn more at cognita.ai.

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