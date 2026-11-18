European business leaders back growth despite economic uncertainty as Azets launches international Future of Finance report

New research across six European countries reveals growing confidence in technology-led growth, alongside concerns over cybersecurity, skills and the changing role of finance

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azets, the international accountancy and business advisory group, has launched its inaugural Future of Finance report, revealing renewed ambitions for growth among European business leaders despite continued economic uncertainty, rising costs and mounting pressure to adapt.

Based on research among 241 senior business and finance leaders across the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, The Future of Finance: Azets Predicts identifies five major trends set to shape businesses and their finance functions in 2027 and beyond.

Highlights:

57% of business leaders intend to pursue growth over the next 12 months, despite challenging conditions.

76% believe smaller businesses will outperform larger competitors through faster adoption of technology.

90% expect to have access to real-time financial information within three years, transforming how businesses make decisions.

85% believe finance teams will spend more time driving business decisions, rather than simply reporting financial performance.

34% identify security, data protection and cyber risk as the biggest barriers to greater use of AI and automation, ahead of cost at 22%.

79% predict businesses will stop hiring junior finance professionals as software takes over routine tasks, and will come to regret it.

The findings reveal a striking combination of optimism and caution. While 73% of respondents believe business pressures will worsen before they improve, 86% describe their businesses as thriving or confident. This resilience comes despite 41% reporting that they have had to work harder to achieve growth over the past year.

Technology is central to these ambitions. Half of respondents identify investment in technology infrastructure, automation or more effective use of AI as their primary route to growth. However, the research also highlights the challenges businesses must overcome to realise these opportunities, with cybersecurity, data protection and skills among the most pressing concerns.

Chris Horne, Group CEO at Azets, said:

"Businesses are entering 2027 with considerable challenges ahead, but our research shows that confidence and ambition remain strong. Leaders recognise that waiting for economic conditions to improve is unlikely to be a winning strategy. They are looking for opportunities to grow, become more productive and build greater resilience."

"Technology will undoubtedly play a defining role, but the greatest opportunities will come from how businesses use it. AI and automation can transform productivity, improve decision-making and free people to focus on higher-value work. Realising that potential requires investment in skills, strong governance and a clear understanding of where technology can make a real difference."

"One of the most significant findings is how quickly expectations of finance are changing. Businesses increasingly want real-time insight, forward-looking advice and greater support with strategic decisions. That presents a tremendous opportunity for finance professionals and their advisers to play a more influential role in shaping business performance."

The report identifies five interconnected trends that Azets predicts will shape the business landscape in 2027, highlighting how organisations are responding to economic pressures, technological change and evolving expectations of their finance functions.

Pushing ahead despite adversity

Despite challenging conditions, businesses remain ambitious, with leaders increasingly focused on improving productivity, strengthening margins and making better use of existing resources. The report predicts that businesses prepared to pursue opportunities rather than wait for more favourable conditions will be better positioned for growth.

The agility advantage

Smaller businesses have an opportunity to gain ground on larger competitors by adopting new technologies more quickly. However, the report cautions that size alone is no guarantee of success, with the greatest advantages going to organisations able to combine speed, adaptability and resilience.

Eyes on the horizon

The shift towards real-time financial information and predictive intelligence is fundamentally changing the role of finance. As businesses gain access to more timely insights, finance professionals will increasingly be expected to anticipate challenges, inform strategic decisions and provide proactive advice throughout the year.

The AI reality

AI and automation are moving from experimentation into everyday business operations, creating opportunities to improve efficiency and reduce repetitive work. Their success will depend on how effectively organisations combine technology with human expertise, judgement and oversight, while developing the skills their people will need in the future.

Cybersecurity is a finance issue

Greater reliance on technology brings increased exposure to cyber threats, data protection risks and operational vulnerabilities. The report predicts that finance leaders will need to take greater ownership of these challenges, working across their organisations to strengthen governance, protect information and build resilience.

Beyond these five trends, the report examines how expectations of finance professionals and external advisers are changing. Businesses increasingly expect finance teams to move beyond traditional reporting and compliance, taking a more active role in shaping strategy, managing risk and identifying opportunities.

This shift is also influencing relationships with external advisers. Some 39% of respondents say they will seek more proactive, year-round advice rather than compliance-focused services, while 25% expect to consolidate more services with a single trusted partner.

Chris Horne added:

"The future of finance is about much more than new technology. It is about the people, skills and expertise needed to help businesses navigate change and make better decisions."

"For Azets, these findings reinforce the importance of combining deep local knowledge with international expertise, progressive technology and proactive advice. Businesses need partners who understand their ambitions, can anticipate the challenges ahead and help them turn opportunities into results."

The full report, The Future of Finance: Azets Predicts, is available at: https://www.azets.com/en-uk/resources/the-future-of-finance/future-of-finance-2027

About the Future of Finance report

Future of Finance is an independent research study commissioned by Azets and conducted by Reputation Leaders. All data is based on a survey of 241 C-suite executives, senior leaders and finance decision-makers in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, conducted in September 2026.

Respondents represent organisations of significant scale: 82% employ more than 250 people, and 79% have annual turnover above €50 million.

For more information, visit https://www.azets.com/en-uk/resources/the-future-of-finance/future-of-finance-2027

About Azets

Azets is an international business advisory group, with 9,000 local experts in 190 locations across eight countries, backed by progressive technology. We are united by one clear purpose: to improve the lives of our clients, colleagues and communities in a sustainable way.

100,000+ clients on unique journeys trust us to meet their immediate and evolving needs, remove barriers, and deliver sustained outcomes so they can move forward with confidence.

azets.com

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