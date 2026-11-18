HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium Limited (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF; OTCQX ADR: MTLMY) announced it has commissioned an upgraded Flash Joule Heating (FJH) reactor at its Gator Point Technology Campus in Anahuac, Texas. This new reactor is expected to be used with the first MXene processing work that is being conducted for Environmental Clean Technologies Ltd., an Australian Company, under the 12-month R&D and engineering services agreement previously announced in August 2026.

FJH-chlorination technology is being employed to convert a ceramic precursor feedstock into MXene, an advanced material being developed for electromagnetic shielding, electronics and energy storage. More information can be found here: https://asx.api.cmfyapp.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03162867-6A1355472&v=undefined.

"The ECT program is Metallium's first commercial application of FJH beyond metals recovery," said Michael Walshe, Metallium Managing Director and CEO. "ECT funds the work and Metallium provides reactor access, engineering support and technical expertise, while retaining all existing and future reactor and process intellectual property," he affirmed. ECT owns the MXene product. "This is a concrete example of the company's technology-services revenue model we are pursuing," he added.

The MXene program uses the same FJH heating and chlorination chemistry Metallium is developing for critical-metal recovery, including U.S. Defense Logistics Agency-funded gallium and germanium work. "Our FJH process, when applied to MAX feedstock in the ECT program, selectively removes aluminum to produce titanium carbide MXene," Walshe explained, adding that it runs alongside Metallium's PCB processing program.

MXenes are a family of two-dimensional materials, most commonly titanium carbide, made from layered ceramic precursors known as MAX phases. A MAX phase stacks atomic layers of a metal such as titanium, carbon and a weakly bonded "A" element, typically aluminum. Removing the aluminum leaves sheets of metal carbide only one to two nanometers thick, with metallic electrical conductivity and a very high surface area that can be processed into thin coatings, films and composites.

That combination has drawn interest from the defense and electronics industry for electromagnetic shielding and is particularly important because most MXene is still made in small batches using hydrofluoric acid-based processes, which has constrained supply. In addition to potential applications in the defense industry, other areas would include thermal management, sensors, water treatment and next-generation batteries and supercapacitors.

Metallium Limited (https://www.metalliuminc.com) is developing and commercializing Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology to recover critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and selected waste streams. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc., the Company operates the Gator Point Technology Campus in Texas, supporting technology development, customer testwork, commercial technology services and the staged deployment of metal-processing operations.

SOURCE Metallium Ltd.