VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report the first assay results from its post-MRE drill program designed to increase drill density and expand the geological and structural interpretation of Trapper North at the 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project ("Radar" or the "Project") near Cartwright, Labrador, Canada. Results from holes R-0093 and R-0094 confirm the continuity of thick, high-grade oxide mineralization that has characterized the Trapper Zone throughout the Company's drilling campaigns.

Detailed Assay Results

Hole R-0093 was drilled on the existing Section N10 through the centre of the oxide zone. Hole R-0094 was drilled as an infill hole on the new intermediate Section N10A, approximately 50 metres from the neighbouring 100-metre sections, and represents one of the longest holes completed to date (560 m). Both holes intersected the semi-massive to massive oxide gabbronorite and rhythmic/intercumulus oxide units that host the titanomagnetite and ilmenite mineralization at Radar.

Michael Garagan, Chief Geological Officer & Director of SAGA Metals, commented:

"The assays from R-0093 and R-0094 are exactly what we were hoping to see from the infill program. On Section N10, R-0093 delivered another long run of high-grade semi-massive oxide through the heart of the zone. On the new intermediate section N10A, R-0094 confirmed that the same high-grade oxide sequence continues midway between the original 100-metre sections and extends to significant depth, including a strong 109-metre interval grading nearly 50% Fe2O3 and over 8.5% TiO2. Combined with the oriented core structural data we collected throughout the program, these results give us a much tighter understanding of how the oxide layers connect across the anticline and how the fold geometry has modified the primary oxide layering. This is precisely the information needed to support a future expanded resource model."

Continued Infill and Section Drilling at Trapper North

The assay results announced today form part of a continued NQ program (R-0093, R-0094, R-0095, R-0098, R-0099, R-0102, R-0103 and R-0104) totalling 2,788 metres completed to date. The infill program was designed immediately after the Company closed its 85-hole, 22,432-metre maiden Mineral Resource Estimate drill database in August 2026.

Key design elements of the post-MRE program included:

100% oxide hit rate. Geological logging confirmed that every completed hole intersected semi-massive and rhythmic (intercumulate) oxide gabbronorite. Logged oxide lengths ranged from 48.8 m (R-0098) to 409.7 m (R-0094). This brings the total to 102 out of 102 logged holes at Radar that contain oxide mineralization.

Geological logging confirmed that every completed hole intersected semi-massive and rhythmic (intercumulate) oxide gabbronorite. Logged oxide lengths ranged from 48.8 m (R-0098) to 409.7 m (R-0094). This brings the total to 102 out of 102 logged holes at Radar that contain oxide mineralization. Section spacing reduced from 100 m to 50 m. Three infill holes (including R-0094 on N10A) were drilled on new intermediate sections (N09A, N10A and N11A) to increase drill density between sections N09 and N12.

Three infill holes (including R-0094 on N10A) were drilled on new intermediate sections (N09A, N10A and N11A) to increase drill density between sections N09 and N12. Additional drilling through the centre of the zone and the deeper southwest limb. Five holes, including R-0093 on Section N10, targeted the core of the oxide zone and tested the deeper southwest limb of the Trapper North anticline previously identified in Sections N10 and N11.

Five holes, including R-0093 on Section N10, targeted the core of the oxide zone and tested the deeper southwest limb of the Trapper North anticline previously identified in Sections N10 and N11. Oriented core throughout. All core was oriented, enabling direct measurement of the attitudes of magmatic layering, lithological contacts, foliation and faults. This structural dataset is critical for interpreting oxide layer continuity between sections and for modelling the effects of folding and faulting on the mineralization.

These holes were drilled after the maiden MRE database was closed and will form part of a subsequent expanded Mineral Resource Estimate. The Company is currently completing sampling of the remaining NQ holes and integrating the logging, structural measurements and assays into the geological model of Trapper North.

Table 3: Logged oxide in the NQ holes

Hole Section Length (m) Oxide from-to

(m) Semi-

massive

oxide (m) Rhythmic /

intercumulate

oxide (m) Total logged

oxide (m) True Thickness

(m) R-0093 N10 380 59.8-187.9 112.4 9.7 122.1 110.6 R-0094 N10A 557 46.7-521.0 238.3 171.4 409.7 396.8 R-0095 N11A 401 48.6-350.0 162.9 0.0 162.9 152.0 R-0098 N09 272 2.3-51.1 43.5 5.4 48.8 43.8 R-0099 N09A 374 43.0-340.7 110.5 76.7 187.2 76.1 R-0102 N09 416 74.8-401.2 59.6 202.7 262.3 pending R-0103 N08 290 Logging in Progress







R-0104 N07 125 Logging in Progress







Logged oxide lengths are downhole core lengths of visually logged oxide units; "from-to" spans the first and last logged oxide unit and includes internal non-oxide units. Logged lengths are not estimates of grade, and visual observations are not a substitute for laboratory analysis. Totals may not sum because of rounding. Assays are pending beyond R-0094.

About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador

The Radar Property comprises 690 mineral claims across 7 mineral licenses, totalling approximately 24,175 hectares in southeastern Labrador, located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright. The Property entirely encloses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex (~160 km² at the surface) and is accessible year-round via paved Route 510, a Cartwright logging road, and a SAGA-constructed access trail. Infrastructure advantages include the deep-water port at Cartwright, the Cartwright Airport (YRF), and proximity to regional hydroelectric power from Muskrat Falls and Churchill Falls.

Diamond drilling, geophysics, trenching and geological mapping have confirmed a 29 km2 oxide-bearing lopolith that host the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones. VTM mineralization at Radar is comparable to that of global Fe-Ti-V systems such as Panzhihua (China) and Bushveld (South Africa). Subject to further exploration, resource definition, and metallurgical testing, the Project may represent a strategic source of titanium, vanadium, and iron for North American markets.

Source:

https://centralparktower.com/

Qualified Person

Dr. A. Miller, PGO, PEGNL, is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Technical Information

Diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Company personnel at SAGA's core facility in Cartwright, Labrador. The drill core diameter was NQ. The core was cut lengthwise using a diamond saw, and one half was retained in the core box, while the other half was sampled at designated intervals for analysis.

Core samples were prepared and analyzed at the Impact Global Solutions (IGS) laboratory facility in Montréal, Québec. As part of the analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Crush rejects and pulp samples are retained and stored in a secure facility for potential future verification and re-analysis. The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with industry standard practices.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The 100% owned Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 28,439 m of drilling in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with consistently uniform grades of titanium, vanadium and iron.

The 100% owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within peralkaline volcanic rocks that shares petrological similarities with the intrusion-hosted Tanbreez, Strange Lake deposits and the stratiform Brockman (Hastings) REE deposit, Western Australia. Historic drilling on the Wolverine prospect identified consistent mineralization with assays up to 2.03% TREO including approximately 28% HREO. Large scale potential is supported by 26 km2 of exposed mineralization tuff at surface with about 5% of the prospective unit drilled to date. In addition, grab sample assays of pegmatite hosted in peralkaline granite returned up to 21.6% TREO.

The 100% owned Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 . (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 73,866 hectares and has geological attributes similar to nearby terrains currently being explored by Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's plans and objectives related to its Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE SAGA Metals Corp.