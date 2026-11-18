Former Knitwell Group and Victoria's Secret SVP to lead the brand's next chapter of enterprise product and innovation strategy

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., the iconic retailtainment brand known for adding a little more heart to life, today announced the appointment of Holly Tybor to the new role of SVP Chief Product and Innovation Officer reporting to Chris Hurt, CEO.

Tybor brings more than two decades of experience in retail, merchandising, design, sourcing, and product strategy. She will lead the company's product portfolio strategy and help shape its innovation agenda, driving cross-functional execution across retail, digital, wholesale, and licensed channels. She will also help expand Build-A-Bear's product ecosystem and scale wholesale and outbound licensing opportunities that extend the brand.

"We're thrilled to welcome Holly to the Build-A-Bear family," said Hurt. "Her proven track record of driving growth and innovation across multiple brands makes her an ideal fit to help us continue to evolve. Holly brings a fresh perspective and deep expertise that will be invaluable as we look for new ways to strengthen our brand and build on our momentum around the world."

"Build-A-Bear is an iconic brand that holds such a unique emotional connection with so many guests around the world, and I'm incredibly excited to join the company and help build on its success," said Tybor. "There is tremendous opportunity to continue innovating across products, occasions, and channels while staying true to the creativity, heart, and experience that makes Build-A-Bear so special. "

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Build-A-Bear is a leading global retailtainment brand on a mission to add a little more heart to life. At Build-A-Bear, guests are invited to create personalized furry friends through a unique stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming process, accentuated by a memorable "heart ceremony" that creates moments of connection for people of all ages.

Over the years, Build-A-Bear has grown into a multi-generational phenomenon, positioned at the intersection of pop-culture trends. Beyond its signature retail experience, the brand also offers pre-stuffed plush, gifting, partnerships with best-in-class licensed and collectible characters, and original storytelling through Build-A-Bear Entertainment, LLC. Build-A-Bear's current brand platform and message, "The Stuff You Love," crosses ages and cultures while celebrating nearly 30 years of helping people mark life's meaningful moments.

Today, Build-A-Bear operates more than 650 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations across more than 30 countries, complemented by buildabear.com. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) reported $529.8 million in total revenues for fiscal 2025, representing the company's 5th consecutive year of record results. Learn more at the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop