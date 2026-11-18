AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "aa-" (Superior) of Lloyd's Syndicate 2001 (Syndicate 2001 or the syndicate) (United Kingdom), which is managed by MS Amlin Underwriting Limited. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best's interactive rating process.

The Lloyd's market rating is the floor for all syndicate ratings, reflecting Lloyd's chain of security and, in particular, the role of the Central Fund, which partially mutualises capital at the market level. The ratings of Syndicate 2001 reflect the balance sheet strength of the Lloyd's market, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as the market's strong operating performance, very favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Syndicate 2001 has reported improved underwriting performance in recent years as a result of remedial actions and better market conditions, which helped the syndicate lower its five-year (2021-2025) weighted average combined ratio to 88.5%, which is broadly in line with the Lloyd's market's 88.3% equivalent metric.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

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