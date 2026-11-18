NAILBA's Highest Honor Recognizes a Career Dedicated to Advancing Independent Life Insurance Distribution

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA) , the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States, announces that William J. "Bill" Shelow Jr., CLU, ChFC, CPCU, LLIF, President & CEO of LIBRA, has received the 2026 Douglas Mooers Award for Excellence from the National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) , a community of Finseca. NAILBA's highest honor recognizes Shelow's nearly five decades of leadership and a career dedicated to strengthening independent life insurance distribution.

"Receiving the Douglas Mooers Award is the honor of a lifetime, and it belongs equally to the partner agencies, carrier relationships, and team members who have built LIBRA alongside me," said Shelow. "Our organization began 50 years ago as a group of independent agencies sharing ideas, and that spirit of partnership guides everything we do. Our success has always been, and will always be, a reflection of the success of our partners."

NAILBA presented the award on October 23, 2026, at NAILBA 45 in Orlando, Florida. After Shelow's name was announced, he took the stage, where his children and grandchildren joined him as his industry peers celebrated his career. His family had planned the moment in advance and traveled to Orlando unannounced.

Established in May 1986 and named for NAILBA's founding chairman, H. Douglas Mooers, the Mooers Award is NAILBA's most coveted and prestigious honor, presented each year to the individual most committed to advancing independent life brokerage as a distribution system. Shelow is its 41st recipient.

"Bill has spent his career making independent distribution work better for everyone in it, from the carrier to the agent to the family buying the policy," said Warren May, Leader of the Brokerage Division at Finseca, in presenting the award. "He built LIBRA on the belief that independent agencies are stronger together, and our whole profession is better for it."

Shelow became President of LIBRA's predecessor, LifeMark Partners, in 2011, leading an organization whose roots trace to a brokerage general agency (BGA) study group formed in 1976. He brought a clear ambition to the role: unite the strongest independent agencies and build carrier and reinsurance relationships that create lasting value for their businesses.

In 2020, he led LifeMark's merger with BRAMCO Financial Resources to form LIBRA Insurance Partners, uniting more than 60 partner agencies that represented more than 20 percent of the independent brokerage market. LIBRA expanded again in 2022 through its merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA), and that same year became the first organization to enter a 100 percent enterprise membership with Finseca and NAILBA.

Over the past 15 years, LIBRA's partner network has grown from approximately 37 partner firms to more than 80. Throughout that growth, Shelow has championed differentiation as a key driver of value and long-term success for LIBRA's agency partners. Under his leadership, LIBRA has developed innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and exclusive resources that help partner firms stand apart in a competitive marketplace. Among its accomplishments, LIBRA has:

formed LifeMark Reinsurance Company, a partner-owned reinsurance company;

established its exclusive RGA Facultative Program;

launched the Annuity Platform and the Institutional Platform; and

launched the LIBRA Insurance Academy, which includes training for wholesalers, point-of-sale, underwriting, and advanced sales.

In 2026, LIBRA formed an exclusive partnership with The Life Product Review, giving partner firms access to independent product analysis and competitive intelligence. In 2025, LIBRA received the Excellence Award for Innovation and Industry Impact from iPipeline.

Before leading LifeMark and LIBRA, Shelow served as President of Duncan Financial Group and CEO of Atlantic Financial Group, and spent 25 years with the Harleysville Insurance Companies, including as President and Chief Operating Officer of Harleysville Life Insurance Company. A graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, he is a sought-after speaker and author within the financial services industry and has served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations.

To learn more about LIBRA, visit www.libraip.com

Photo Caption: Bill Shelow, President and CEO of LIBRA Insurance Partners, accepts the 2026 Douglas Mooers Award for Excellence at NAILBA 45 in Orlando, Florida.

Photo Credit: Brittany Nielsen Photography, courtesy of NAILBA, a community of Finseca.

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers, and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022, the firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise, and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its partner firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise, and access to industry-leading technologies and tools, including expansive underwriting support resources.

To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.libraip.com or call (410) 837-3022.

About NAILBA, a Finseca Community

The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) is the voice of independent brokerage distribution. Through advocacy, education, and networking, NAILBA advances the growth and success of independent brokerage professionals and the insurance profession as a whole.

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Media Contact:

Alana Kohl

Alana@AlanaKohl.com

702.323.4561

SOURCE: LIBRA Insurance Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bill-shelow-libra-insurance-partners-president-and-ceo-receives-nail-1253465