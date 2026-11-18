Expanded to three days in response to industry demand, Digital Infrastructure World, developed in collaboration with the Open Compute Project Foundation, brings IT and data center leaders together, featuring keynotes from Broadcom, Google, Keysight Technologies, NVIDIA, and Oracle exploring AI infrastructure from the 1MW rack to the 10GW pipeline, February 2-4, San Jose, CA

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Registration is now open for Digital Infrastructure World (DIW) , the first and only event designed to unite the entire digital infrastructure stack-from IT to OT, spanning silicon, compute and networking through power, cooling, data center facilities and the grid. DIW brings these interconnected communities together for collaboration and conversation to address the rapidly evolving demands of artificial intelligence and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Produced by CloserStill Media in collaboration with the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) , the inaugural event will take place February 2-4, 2027, at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Originally announced as a two-day event, Digital Infrastructure World has expanded to three days, opening Tuesday, February 2, with keynote presentation and welcome reception. The expanded format will provide additional opportunities for attendees to connect with industry leaders, explore emerging technologies and engage with the organizations shaping the future of AI infrastructure.

"AI is fundamentally changing how digital infrastructure is designed, deployed and operated, and the industry needs greater collaboration between the teams developing compute technologies and those responsible for powering, cooling and operating the facilities that support them," said Fran Pennella, Vice President, US Digital Infrastructure Portfolio, CloserStill Media. "Digital Infrastructure World is designed to bridge that gap by bringing the entire ecosystem together in one place. Our expanded three-day format, collaboration with the OCP organizing a collocated OCP Tech Day, and exceptional lineup of industry leaders will create a forum for practical conversations, meaningful partnerships and solutions that help organizations meet the growing demands of AI."

Digital Infrastructure World will feature keynote presentations and executive discussions with technology leaders representing organizations at the forefront of AI infrastructure, semiconductor innovation, computing systems and connectivity. Confirmed speakers on the program represent leading organizations including AMD, Arm, AWS, Broadcom, Crusoe, Digital Realty, Google, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.

These leaders will share insights into the evolving requirements of AI infrastructure, the convergence of computing and data center technologies, and the innovations needed to support increasingly complex, high-performance computing environments.

The conference program will feature four focused tracks addressing the critical technologies and challenges involved in designing, building, powering and operating next-generation AI infrastructure:

The Rack Track : Led by OCP, this track will explore the design of the 1-megawatt (MW) rack, from open rack architectures and silicon diversity to in-rack power distribution and advanced cooling technologies.

Led by OCP, this track will explore the design of the 1-megawatt (MW) rack, from open rack architectures and silicon diversity to in-rack power distribution and advanced cooling technologies. The Data Center Track : Focused on building the AI Data Center around the rack, this track will address liquid cooling, higher facility water temperatures, 800-volt DC and medium-voltage power distribution, and prefabricated solutions that accelerate construction. Hyperscalers, colocation providers and design-build engineers will share strategies for deploying high-density infrastructure efficiently and at scale.

Focused on building the AI Data Center around the rack, this track will address liquid cooling, higher facility water temperatures, 800-volt DC and medium-voltage power distribution, and prefabricated solutions that accelerate construction. Hyperscalers, colocation providers and design-build engineers will share strategies for deploying high-density infrastructure efficiently and at scale. The Cluster Track : Exploring how individual compute racks are combined to operate as a unified computing system, this track addresses scale-out and scale-across networking, optical connectivity, and the challenges of managing large-scale AI training and inference environments, including clusters with 1 million GPUs.

Exploring how individual compute racks are combined to operate as a unified computing system, this track addresses scale-out and scale-across networking, optical connectivity, and the challenges of managing large-scale AI training and inference environments, including clusters with 1 million GPUs. The Energy Track : Addressing AI's growing power demands, this track examines grid interconnection, on-site generation, battery storage, nuclear energy and grid integration. Industry experts will discuss strategies for accelerating access to power, managing fluctuating AI workloads and overcoming infrastructure constraints to support gigawatt-scale data center campuses.

The program will bring together hyperscalers, cloud providers, technology innovators, data center operators and infrastructure engineers to explore solutions that connect advances in silicon, computing and networking with the physical infrastructure required to deploy AI at scale.

A key component of the event is its collaboration with the OCP , a global nonprofit organization that accelerates innovation through open technologies and hyperscale best practices. The partnership combines OCP's global community of technology innovators, hyperscale operators and manufacturers with CloserStill Media's established network of data center operators, colocation providers and enterprise users.

Together, these communities will address critical infrastructure challenges and advance discussions aligned with OCP's Open Systems for AI Strategic Initiative, which focuses on accelerating the development and deployment of scalable AI infrastructure.

"Scaling AI Data Centers requires more than advances in computing performance. It demands coordination across silicon diversity, systems, networking, infrastructure and facilities, including power, cooling and data center operations and management control," said George Tchaparian, CEO of the Open Compute Project Foundation. "Our collaborative mission and vision, Chip-to-Grid, and our partnership with Digital Infrastructure World bring these communities together to build the needed ecosystem, to accelerate open innovation, address infrastructure challenges and turn emerging technologies into practical, scalable solutions."

The inaugural event is expected to attract a focused audience of approximately 2,500 representing up to 500 organizations. The exhibit hall will feature partners including Vultr, Hydra Host, Ecolab, Munters, Camus Energy, DriveNets, Quantum Computing Inc., and many others.

The event opens February 2 with a keynote presentation and welcome reception, followed by two days of conference sessions, technology exhibits and networking opportunities on February 3-4.

Registration is now open. For event information, conference updates and registration details, visit digitalinfrastructure.world . For sponsorship opportunities, contact p.gillis@closerstillmedia.com .

Digital Infrastructure World is produced by CloserStill Media , a leading organizer of content-driven business events that connect and engage professional communities worldwide. The event builds on CloserStill Media's established global Data Centre World portfolio, with events in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Madrid and Singapore. The company is also launching Data Center Americas , taking place March 31-April 1, 2027, in Washington, D.C.

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For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

Digital Infrastructure World

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Digital Infrastructure World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/digital-infrastructure-world-2027-announces-first-85-speakers-as-1253180