Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - 1329291 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length letter of intent (the "LOI") with Wolfe Energy Limited (ACN 672 056 414) ("Wolfe") dated November 17, 2026, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Wolfe by way of a proposed business combination transaction, together with a second, material capital raising (together, the "Proposed Transaction").

About Wolfe

Wolfe is an unlisted Australian public uranium exploration company focused on the discovery and development of sandstone-hosted, roll-front uranium deposits amenable to in-situ recovery (ISR) in the Northern Black Hills District ("NBH") of Wyoming, USA. Sandstone-hosted roll-front deposits amenable to ISR have the potential for lower-cost extraction than conventional mining methods. Wolfe's management team has experience in uranium exploration, development, mining, marketing and M&A across the USA, Canada, Australia and Africa.

Wyoming is the most significant uranium mining state in the US with an endowment of c. 237M lbs U 3 O 8 across 5 basins, significant uranium production of 350k lbs in FY25 and 390k lbs forecast for FY26. There are 7 uranium mining operations and c. 20 uranium mining operations in development in Wyoming, where a 'one-window' state-led permitting system ensures a rapid and proven pathway to development and mining of uranium operations.

The NBH is one of the highest-grade districts in the US where numerous roll-front and tabular deposits have an average grade of 0.22% U 3 O 8 . Wolfe has identified an entire emerging district of c. 500km2 from a proprietary uranium database, including c. 20km of underexplored uranium roll-fronts. Wolfe's lead Elkhorn project had historic uranium production at average grades of 0.16% U 3 O 8 - 0.19% U 3 O 8 , high grade pods of up to 1.92% U 3 O 8 and significant intersections of 28M @ 0.129% U 3 O 8 from surface. The Elkhorn project remains significantly underexplored and Wolfe is the first mining exploration company to target the project and district for c. 20 years.

The Proposed Transaction

The Proposed Transaction if successfully completed will result in the Company acquiring all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Wolfe by way of a share exchange, scheme of arrangement or other similarly structured transaction to be agreed between the parties, such that Wolfe will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company carrying on the business of Wolfe. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Company will change its name to a name agreed between Wolfe and the Company, each acting reasonably (the "Name Change").

As a result of the Proposed Transaction, Wolfe shareholders will receive an aggregate of 180,726,000 common shares of the Company as constituted following completion of the Proposed Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer") (each, a "Resulting Issuer Share"), representing approximately 88.9% of the Resulting Issuer Shares before the Concurrent Financing (defined below). This reflects agreed values of C$8.0 million for Wolfe and C$1.0 million for the Company, being a fixed value ratio of 8:1. Based on 49,415,102 Wolfe ordinary shares on issue following completion of the Offering (defined below), each Wolfe ordinary share will be exchanged for approximately 3.6573 Resulting Issuer Shares, implying a deemed value of approximately C$0.0443 per Resulting Issuer Share and C$0.1619 per Wolfe ordinary share. The 8:1 value ratio will not change irrespective of the value ascribed to the Resulting Issuer under the Concurrent Financing. Each outstanding option and performance right of Wolfe will be exchanged for an equivalent security of the Resulting Issuer, with the number of underlying Resulting Issuer Shares and any exercise price adjusted in accordance with the exchange ratio, on the same economic terms.

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, Wolfe intends to complete a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to A$500,000 through the sale of up to 5,000,000 ordinary shares in the capital of Wolfe at a price of A$0.10 per ordinary share (the "Offering").

As part of the Proposed Transaction, and in addition to the Offering, a second, material capital raising is required to be completed as part of the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Concurrent Financing"). The size and terms of the Concurrent Financing are to be determined.

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the board of directors of the Resulting Issuer is expected to consist of nominees identified by Wolfe. The current management team of Wolfe will become the management of the Resulting Issuer. Further details regarding the proposed directors and officers will be announced upon the execution of a definitive agreement.

The Proposed Transaction remains subject to the Company and Wolfe negotiating and entering into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement").

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to several conditions, including, but not limited to:

Execution of the Definitive Agreement;

Receipt of all necessary regulatory, corporate and shareholder approvals;

Completion of the Offering; and

Completion of the Concurrent Financing.

There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in a filing statement or other similar document to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Additional Information

Further updates regarding the Proposed Transaction will follow in subsequent news releases of the Company.

All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and Wolfe was supplied for inclusion herein by the respective parties and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information.

Risks specific to the Proposed Transaction include, without limitation, the ability of the parties to negotiate and enter into the Definitive Agreement, Wolfe's ability to complete its Offering, and all other required approvals, completion of the Concurrent Financing, and conditions in the uranium market.

For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324652