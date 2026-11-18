The national survey explores the role trees play in Americans' lives, from personal well-being to extreme weather and consumer choices

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / The Arbor Day Foundation today released the 2026 Canopy Report, its third annual consumer report examining how Americans see and engage with trees across their lives. The report is available at arborday.org/canopyreport.

The Canopy Report was conducted and compiled by The Harris Poll, a nationally-recognized consumer research firm. The results reflect a nationally representative sample of more than 2,000 U.S. adults.

This year's findings examine the role trees play in community and personal well-being, Americans' knowledge of how to plant trees, their connection to forests, the effects of extreme weather on daily life, and expectations for corporate environmental leadership.

"Year after year, the Canopy Report affirms how deeply Americans value trees in their communities, their forests, and their own lives," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We know trees are scientifically important, and these findings are a reminder of their significance in our culture as well. That's an incredible affirmation of the work we do at the Arbor Day Foundation alongside our members, supporters and partners, not to mention the role trees can play in shaping a better future."

Key themes from this year's report include:

Trees are a hallmark of a life well lived

93% of Americans believe trees are important to the health and well-being of communities

90% see trees as a way to bring people together and make communities more vibrant

75% say greater access to trees could improve their mental and physical health

Americans want to plant trees but don't know how

80% of Americans believe we'd solve a lot of environmental problems if everyone knew how to plant a tree

58% say they don't know enough to plant a tree on their own

4 in 5 haven't planted a tree in the last year

80% say they'd plant a tree tomorrow if taught how and provided a tree

Forests hold deep meaning for Americans

85% of Americans believe now is a critical time to replant the nation's forests

73% feel an emotional connection to the growth and protection of forests, even if they haven't visited one in the last year

Extreme weather is changing how Americans live

68% of Americans have changed their plans due to extreme weather, from limiting time outside to experiencing weather-related health issues to canceling plans altogether

88% believe trees help with recovery after natural disasters

Consumers and employees expect businesses to lead green

84% of Americans agree businesses should plant trees or support reforestation

57% actively seek out information about a company's environmental commitments before making a purchase

69% of Americans working or seeking employment say a company's environmental and sustainability goals influence whether they're interested in working there

The 2026 Canopy Report is available at arborday.org/canopyreport.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

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The 2026 Canopy Report is available at arborday.org/canopyreport

Find more stories and multimedia from Arbor Day Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arbor-day-foundation-releases-third-annual-canopy-report-on-how-1253486