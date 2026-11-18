Bohemia, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB), a leading provider of testing and engineering, technical publications and logistics, and mission systems solutions for the defense and aerospace industries, has been awarded a $10 million contract modification by the U.S. Navy to support the development of three Triton hubs.





Figure 1- Illustration for Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton



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The $10 million cost modification (P00017) increases the ceiling under an existing order (N0042124F0512), issued under Basic Ordering Agreement N0042123G0005. The award supports the continued delivery of mobile mission systems hardware, software, and integration materials required to address cybersecurity requirements, network upgrades, system modifications, and capability improvements.

Through this effort, DTB will provide critical mission systems support to help construct three Triton hubs, contributing to the Navy's ongoing efforts to enhance operational capabilities and modernize mission infrastructure.

Work will be performed at DTB's Mission Systems Division facility in Hollywood, Maryland, with completion expected in June 2027. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

"This award reinforces DTB's commitment to delivering mission-critical solutions that support the evolving needs of our nation's military," said Don Patterson, VP & Division Manager, Mission Systems at Dayton T. Brown, Inc. "Our Mission Systems team brings the technical expertise, integration capabilities, and dedication necessary to help our customers meet complex operational and cybersecurity requirements."

For more than 75 years, Dayton T. Brown, Inc. has supported the defense, aerospace, and commercial industries with comprehensive testing and technical solutions. Through its Mission Systems Division, DTB provides specialized solutions designed to support mission readiness, operational effectiveness, and the evolving requirements of military customers.

About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

For 75 years, Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been a proud American company fueling innovation and supporting the critical industries that drive our nation's progress. We take immense pride in our role as a trusted partner to the military, aerospace, defense, and commercial sectors. Our testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems work is embedded in the technologies and systems that help safeguard the nation and drive our industries forward. With facilities strategically located across the country, DTB delivers trusted, independent solutions that help customers qualify, certify, and field mission-critical systems with confidence.

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