

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Metka S.A. Group of Companies, the infrastructure platform of international industrial and energy company Metlen Energy & Metals PLC (X4Z.F, MTLN.AT), on Wednesday announced an update on its plan for initial public offering or IPO on Euronext Athens. The planned IPO comprises an offering of new ordinary shares by METKA and existing ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholder, Metlen Energy & Metals Single Member S.A.



The offering price range has been set between €10.00 and €11.50 per share, implying a pre-money market capitalization of approximately €1.002 billion to €1.153 billion.



Further, the IPO prospectus was approved by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission.



After the completion of the proposed IPO, Metlen Energy is likely to retain, indirectly through the selling shareholder, a controlling interest in Metka.



The Combined Offering, scheduled to remain open from November 18 to 20, comprises an offering of up to 25 million new shares by Metka and up to 5 million existing ordinary shares by the selling shareholder.



The offering is expected to raise around €250 million in new money for Metka. Bank of America reportedly estimates that a potential sale of existing shares by Metlen could generate an additional €115 million to €265 million for the parent company, which is expected to keep a controlling stake.



Metka expects to use net proceeds primarily to fund investments in new PPP and concession projects.



METKA is the dedicated infrastructure platform of the Metlen Group, spanning construction, PPPs and concessions, and facility management. Following the Metlen Group's 2026 corporate reorganization, the Company holds 100% of the share capital of METKA ATE.



Metlen shares were trading on the Athens exchange at €45.38, down 0.70%. The company's shares were losing 1.65 percent Wednesday on the Frankfurt exchange and trading at €44.04.



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