London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Uquid, the leading global digital commerce infrastructure powered by stablecoin rails, today announced a joint campaign with TRON DAO to drive greater adoption of USDT on the TRON network for everyday purchases on Uquid. The initiative builds on growing USDT payment activity across Uquid's marketplace, highlighting the expanding role of stablecoins in real-world commerce.





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Through Uquid, consumers can use USDT on TRON to shop across more than 178 million physical products, 700,000 digital products, and tickets to sporting events, concerts, and other live experiences. By leveraging TRON's fast, low-cost network, Uquid enables consumers to pay with stablecoins for a broad range of purchases, bridging digital assets and everyday spending.

The collaboration follows continued growth in USDT adoption across Uquid's platform in 2026. According to platform data, USDT's share of stablecoin shopping transactions rose from 52% in January 2026 to 65% in June, with end-of-Q3 estimates reaching approximately 70% to 72%.

Adoption is also expanding into new commerce categories. Earlier this year, Uquid launched Uquid Tickets on TRON, enabling consumers to purchase tickets to concerts, sporting events, festivals, and other live experiences using digital assets. From June through September 2026, TRON accounted for 78% of bulk ticket purchases on Uquid, underscoring growing demand for stablecoin payments beyond traditional retail.

"USDT on TRON has become a preferred payment method for many Uquid customers, with adoption growing across shopping categories," said Tran Hung, CEO of Uquid. "We're focused on making stablecoin payments more accessible for everyday purchases, from physical and digital goods to live experiences."

Stablecoin adoption is also gaining momentum among business customers. In the first half of 2026, Uquid recorded 13.6-fold year-over-year growth in enterprise transaction volume and onboarded 47 new business accounts across 19 countries, reflecting growing interest in stablecoins for cross-border commerce.

This momentum aligns with TRON's broader network growth. According to TRON DAO's Q3 2026 research report, TRON processed over $2.21 trillion in quarterly stablecoin settlement volume, with USDT's circulating supply exceeding $94 billion. These figures reinforce TRON's position as a major network for stablecoin activity and its role in supporting payments at scale.

"Real-world utility is essential to driving stablecoin adoption," said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for TRON DAO. "Uquid demonstrates how USDT on TRON can connect digital assets with everyday purchases. This campaign builds on our commitment to making blockchain payments more accessible, efficient, and practical for consumers and businesses worldwide."

Through the joint campaign, Uquid and TRON DAO aim to raise awareness of USDT's practical payment use cases and encourage greater adoption across Uquid's global marketplace, strengthening the connection between on-chain value and everyday commerce.

About Uquid

Uquid is a global digital commerce infrastructure powering cross-border transactions through stablecoin payment rails, enabling seamless transactions across 200+ countries. Uquid supports access to 178M+ products through a unified commerce layer that integrates 50+ payment methods and 100+ cryptocurrencies. By embedding stablecoin settlement rails into digital retail flows, Uquid reduces cross-border friction, lowers transaction overhead, and enables faster global settlement without relying solely on legacy banking networks. Uquid functions as infrastructure, connecting merchants, digital platforms, and blockchain-based payment ecosystems into a scalable commerce framework. This allows crypto-native users to spend digital assets in real-world commerce while merchants receive stable and compliant settlement.

Media Contact

Uquid Marketing Team

pr@uquid.com

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of November 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 415 million in total user accounts, more than 16 billion in total transactions, and over $24 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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