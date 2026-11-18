GeoLinks Expands Intracom Telecom Partnership to Scale Licensed mmWave FWA Across the U.S.

Spectrum as a Service meets fiber-class FWA, creating new opportunities for U.S. service providers

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with GeoLinks, a U.S. provider of next-generation fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband, to support the commercial deployment of licensed 29/31 GHz connectivity. The expanded collaboration combines Intracom Telecom's WiBAS G5 mmWave technology with its uni|MS Network Lifecycle Management and Automation platform, enabling centralized network planning, resource allocation, service provisioning, monitoring and optimization.

By combining proven multi-gigabit FWA performance with advanced network automation, Intracom Telecom supports GeoLinks' ambition to make licensed-spectrum broadband accessible to a wider ecosystem of service providers in the U.S. Through the uni|MS Release 13 suite, GeoLinks can centrally plan and manage network resources while maintaining separate network domains for individual service providers. Unified monitoring and automated fault management help streamline operations, reduce the workload of network operations teams and support consistent service quality across GeoLinks' Spectrum as a Service offering.

Building on a successful live trial in 2025 that achieved 1.6 Gbps of aggregate throughput over five miles in the licensed 31 GHz band, GeoLinks is now rolling out its network across Las Vegas amongst other markets, targeting residential and business subscribers.

GeoLinks holds 208 Local Multipoint Distribution Service (LMDS) licenses in the 29/31 GHz band, and is making this spectrum available to service providers in more than 1,300 counties across the U.S., allowing them to pair it with commercially available radio equipment instead of building or acquiring their own spectrum portfolios.

"While the industry is making headlines about the potential of gigabit fixed wireless, we're focused on demonstrating what it can actually deliver," said Kevin Hetrick, CEO of GeoLinks. "Our work with Intracom Telecom has already achieved 1.6 Gbps of aggregate throughput over five miles, proving that licensed spectrum can be a powerful alternative to traditional fiber deployments. We're not waiting for the future of broadband. We're helping build it."

"Intracom Telecom continues to push the boundaries of licensed mmWave FWA, delivering multi-gigabit performance that sets new standards for the industry," said Kyriakos Vergos, Chief Wireless Officer, Intracom Telecom. "Our expanded collaboration with GeoLinks demonstrates how advanced wireless technology and network automation can unlock new opportunities for broadband providers across the U.S."

The solution combines Intracom Telecom's WiBAS G5 point-to-multipoint FWA platform, featuring MU-MIMO, beamforming and beam steering, with its uni|MS platform for integrated radio planning, automated service qualification, zero-touch provisioning and network optimization, enabling faster, more efficient and scalable licensed mmWave FWA deployment.

Intracom Telecom is showcasing its WiBAS G5 mmWave FWA platform and uni|MS Network Lifecycle Management and Automation platform at Broadband Nation Expo, November 18-20, in New Orleans.

About GeoLinks

GeoLinks is a leading telecommunications company delivering innovative connectivity solutions to businesses, communities, and institutions. Founded with a mission to connect underserved communities, GeoLinks has grown into a recognized industry innovator, combining next-generation technology with a commitment to closing the Digital Divide. From high-performance fixed wireless broadband to advanced networking solutions, GeoLinks is helping people and businesses thrive through connectivity they can count on. For more information, visit www.geolinks.com.

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for 50 years in the market. The company is the benchmark in mmWave fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the wireless access & transmission field. Furthermore, the company offers a comprehensive software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities, operates subsidiaries worldwide and has been active in the North American market since 2002, through its subsidiary, Intracom Telecom USA, based in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com

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