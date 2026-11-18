SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / CMG Financial has once again been recognized as a Top Employer for Women by Mortgage Women Magazine, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction. The recognition highlights CMG's continued commitment to supporting women through leadership opportunities, professional development, and a workplace culture where employees can thrive.

This year, ten companies were named Top Employers for Women in 2026, recognized for creating workplaces that support women's growth, advancement, and success. The annual recognition celebrates organizations that invest in mentorship, leadership development, and meaningful opportunities for women throughout the mortgage industry.

Women continue to play a significant role in CMG's success, representing nearly 60% of the company's workforce and more than 73% of its operations teams. CMG supports their continued advancement through its Home Grown Career Development platform, which offers personalized coaching, structured training, mentorship, certifications, and skill development. Additional benefits include paid maternity leave, flexible and remote work options, accommodations for nursing mothers, and a commitment to pay equity.

"At CMG, empowering women means creating opportunities for them to grow, lead, and make a lasting impact," said Melissa Harbourne, Chief of Staff at CMG Financial. "We're proud to foster a workplace where women have the support and resources to build successful careers and help shape our company's future."

Beyond its internal initiatives, CMG continues to champion women's leadership throughout the mortgage industry. In 2023, the company had more women recognized in National Mortgage Professional's Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking awards than any other organization, reflecting the strength and influence of its female leaders.

As CMG celebrates its fifth consecutive year as a Top Employer for Women, the company remains dedicated to cultivating an environment where women are empowered to advance their careers, contribute to innovation, and lead the future of mortgage banking.

Read more about this year's honorees here.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820

www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org

www.cmghomeloans.com

Media Contact

Alina Lundholm

Phone: (847) 380-1954

Email: alundholm@cmgfi.com

SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cmg-financial-named-a-top-employer-for-women-for-the-fifth-consecutive-year-by-mortgage-1253499