Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Ben Hogervorst is a director and officer of Affinor Growers Inc. (the "Company") whose head office is located at 250-750 W. Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T7, Canada. Mr. Hogervorst, together with his affiliated companies, 1825864 Ontario Inc. and 1000538496 Ontario Inc. (the "Hogervorst Group"), holds common shares of the Company (the "Shares") directly and indirectly.

On November 16, 2026, Mr. Hogervorst acquired, through his affiliated companies, 3,030,547 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.10 per Share in settlement of C$303,054.79 of indebtedness (the "Transaction").

Immediately before the Transaction, Mr. Hogervorst, including securities held through the Hogervorst Group, held 5,073,832 Shares and 100,000 options, representing approximately 10.09% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 10.27% on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following the Transaction, Mr. Hogervorst's direct and indirect holdings totalled 8,104,379 Shares and 100,000 options, representing approximately 14.31% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 14.46% on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Hogervorst may acquire additional securities or dispose of securities of the Company in the future either on the open market, privately or otherwise, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans, other available investment business opportunities and/or other relevant factors.

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