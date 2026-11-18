Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Nick Brusatore is the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Affinor Growers Inc. (the "Company") whose head office is located at 250-750 W. Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T7, Canada. Mr. Brusatore holds, or has direction and control over, common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), including Shares held by his affiliated company, Indigenous Collaboration Group Ltd. ("ICG"). Mr. Brusatore does not own the Shares held by ICG, but has control and direction over those Shares.

On November 16, 2026, Mr. Brusatore acquired 3,328,394 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.10 per Share in settlement of C$332,839.54 of indebtedness (the "Transaction").

Immediately before the Transaction, Mr. Brusatore held, or had direction and control over, 6,834,081 Shares, 5,183,685 common share purchase warrants and 200,000 options, including securities held by ICG, representing approximately 13.60% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 21.96% on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following the Transaction, Mr. Brusatore held, or had direction and control over, 10,162,475 Shares, 5,183,685 common share purchase warrants and 200,000 options, including securities held by ICG, representing approximately 17.95% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 25.08% on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Brusatore may acquire additional securities or dispose of securities of the Company in the future either on the open market, privately or otherwise, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans, other available investment business opportunities and/or other relevant factors.

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