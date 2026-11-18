PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Wyyerd Fiber has officially launched its 100% fiber network in the City of Phoenix, delivering faster, more reliable internet to the community. Starting today, residents have access to symmetrical speeds up to 8 GIG, along with tailored fiber solutions for area businesses, all backed by our local technicians, customer support team, and offices.

Wyyerd's network is built to handle the heaviest of household usage and demanding business operations, delivering seamless connectivity without slowdowns. This expansion brings Arizona's #1-rated internet provider with the fastest and most reliable speeds to Phoenix, backed by consecutive Ookla Speedtest Intelligence awards. "When we first announced our expansion into Phoenix, we promised to bring this community the best connectivity available," said Travis Nance, Chief Operating Officer at Wyyerd Fiber. "Today, our network is officially turned on and delivering on that promise. Our local crews continue to work hard to build a future-ready fiber network. With offices and teams right here in the Valley, we're proud to deliver truly reliable internet to Phoenix."

Wyyerd brings:

Residential Speeds Up to 8 GIG: Equal upload and download speeds with no lag.

Honest Pricing: No contracts, no data caps, no hidden fees & taxes included.

Local Care: Fast, friendly help from local teams living and working in Arizona.

Dedicated Business Fiber: Reliable, future-proof, and scalable connectivity.

To check service availability for your home or business, visit www.wyyerd.com.

About Wyyerd Fiber

At Wyyerd Fiber, we're passionate about delivering the fastest, most reliable Fiber Internet on our industry-leading Fiber-Optic Network with speeds up to 8 GIG for residents and businesses in the Arizona and California markets. We provide affordable, reliable connectivity tailored to each community, supported by local teams and unmatched customer service. Every region is unique, so we put local leadership at the heart of everything. Our vision is to become a trusted partner for Internet services, build lasting relationships, and connect communities one neighborhood at a time.

About Ookla

Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence, providing data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.

Based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data, 1H 2026. All rights reserved.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Jonah Pollack

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Email: media.az@wyyerd.com

SOURCE: Wyyerd Fiber

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/wyyerd-fiber-brings-arizonas-fastest-internet-to-the-city-of-phoenix-1253492