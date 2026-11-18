/C O R R E C T I O N - The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI)/

In the news release, I20 Summit to Bring World's Largest Global Allocators to Miami Alongside G20 Leadership Summit, issued 17-Nov-2026 by The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

I20 Summit to Bring World's Largest Global Allocators to Miami Alongside G20 Leadership Summit

Sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors and business leaders will convene from December 11-15, as SWFI targets US$5 trillion in long-term institutional investment into the United States

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) today confirmed that the Miami Airport Convention Center (MACC), located at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center will host the inaugural I20 Summit from December 11-15, 2026, and announced a growing line-up of institutions and business leaders participating in the five-day event during G20 Investment Week.

The I20 Summit will bring sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments and business leaders together with American economic development authorities to explore investment opportunities across twelve growth sectors. Held alongside the G20 Leaders' Summit at Trump National Doral, the summit anchors SWFI's ambition to catalyze US$5 trillion in long-term institutional investment into the United States by connecting builders and innovators with institutional capital.

Confirmed participating institutions include FLAR (Latin American Reserve Fund), Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Albanian Investment Corporation, Korea Investment Corporation, Forum of Brazilian Wealth Funds, New Zealand Superannuation Fund, World Bank Group Treasury, Sharjah Asset Management and Walton Enterprises family office. Nikutik Sovereign Wealth Fund of Canada, UTI Alternatives of India and Thiel Capital LLC have also confirmed their participation.

Congressman Barry Loudermilk, U.S. Representative for Georgia's 11th District and Vice Chair of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Financial Institutions, and Congressman Pete Sessions, U.S. Representative for Texas' 17th District and member of the House Committee on Financial Services, are also confirmed to attend.

Senior figures from the digital assets and financial services industry will participate in the I20 Summit's Digital Asset Round Table. Confirmed participants include Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize; Zach Witkoff, Co-Founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial; Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy and Operations at Circle; and Anthony Bassili, President of Coinbase Asset Management.

"The I20 Summit brings together the institutions deploying long-term capital and the business leaders building America's growth industries," said Lakshmi Narayanan Ramanujam, Chairman of SWFI. "The breadth of institutions joining us in Miami reflects our ambition to connect global capital with tangible investment opportunities. We want the relationships formed at the I20 Summit to become lasting partnerships that support American industry, infrastructure and innovation."

The five-day program will feature main-stage appearances from global capital allocators and business leaders, supplemented by 36 specialist, sector-specific forums addressing Super Intelligence, Quantum, Healthcare, Climate Transition, Critical Minerals and Energy Security. American governors and economic development authorities will present shovel-ready projects to participating investors.

Dedicated programming will focus on Institutional Investors on December 12, Sovereign Wealth Funds on December 13, Pensions and Endowments on December 14, and Digital Assets and Global Leaders on December 15.

SWFI is accepting registrations from qualified institutional allocators and invited guests. Further information about the program and participation is available at www.i20summit.com.

About the I20 Summit

The I20 Summit, held during G20 Investment Week, is SWFI's independent convening of long-term investors for the United States' G20 host year, taking place in Miami from December 11-15, 2026. The I20 Summit is an independent initiative of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by, or otherwise connected to the G20, the Group of Twenty, or the Government of the United States. www.i20summit.com

About the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, SWFI has convened sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and family offices across 60 cities in 20 countries, at venues including the House of Commons, Guildhall and Mansion House. www.swfinstitute.org

Media Contact

swfi@wachsman.com

Correction: "Miami Convention Center" has been updated to "Miami Airport Convention Center (MACC), located at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center" in order to make it more clear what venue it is.

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