Fargo, North Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - SNAPS Holding Company ("SNAPS") announces that it is filing an early warning report (the "Report") under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in respect of its ownership of 14,802,944 common shares ("Common Shares") of Novra Technologies Inc. ("Novra"), representing 29.5% of Novra's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The acquisition

On June 4, 2025, SNAPS advanced a convertible loan to Novra in the principal amount of US$500,000 under which it had the right to acquire 2,002,944 Common Shares at a conversion price of CA$0.34 per Common Share (the "First Convertible Note"). Immediately before the triggering transaction, assuming conversion of the First Convertible Note, SNAPS would have held 2,002,944 Common Shares, representing approximately 5.7% of Novra's issued and outstanding Common Shares as of January 29, 2026, calculated on a partially diluted basis.

On January 29, 2026, SNAPS entered into a convertible loan agreement with Novra under which SNAPS advanced US$3,200,000 to Novra (the "Second Convertible Note"). The Second Convertible Note bore interest at 1% per annum and was convertible, at the option of either SNAPS or Novra, into up to 12,894,118 Common Shares at a conversion price of CA$0.34 per Common Share, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and approval by Novra's shareholders. Immediately after the triggering transaction, assuming conversion of the First Convertible Note and the Second Convertible Note, SNAPS would have held 14,802,944 Common Shares, representing 41.8% of the 35,420,293 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of January 29, 2026, calculated on a partially diluted basis. SNAPS elected to convert the full principal amount of the Second Convertible Note.

On June 10, 2026, Novra issued 2,002,944 Common Shares to SNAPS in satisfaction of the First Convertible Note for aggregate deemed consideration of CA$681,001. On June 26, 2026, Novra issued 12,800,000 Common Shares to SNAPS in satisfaction of the Second Convertible Note for aggregate deemed consideration of CA$4,352,000. As of the date hereof, SNAPS holds 14,802,944 Common Shares, representing 29.5% of the 50,223,237 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Purpose of the acquisition and SNAPS's intentions

SNAPS advanced the loans evidenced by the First Convertible Note and the Second Convertible Note as a strategic investment in Novra and subsequently acquired Common Shares upon conversion of those loans. SNAPS identified Novra's "global market reach, engineering excellence, SaaS/cloud proficiency, and wireless technology expertise" as key assets and sought to leverage the relationship to strengthen its position as a driver of innovation in the communications market. The funds advanced by SNAPS increased Novra's working capital and supported existing liabilities, corporate operations and research and development.

SNAPS has also described a potential transformation of Novra from a communications-focused enterprise into a next-generation intelligent-infrastructure and AI/IoT ecosystem provider.

SNAPS may, from time to time and depending on market conditions and other factors, acquire additional securities of Novra or dispose of securities of Novra, in each case in compliance with applicable securities legislation, including the take-over bid requirements of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. SNAPS has no present agreement or commitment to acquire or dispose of any securities of Novra.

Novra's head office is at 210 - 100 Innovation Drive, Winnipeg, Manitoba R3T 6G2, Canada. SNAPS's address is 16 South 16th Street, Suite 200, Fargo, North Dakota 58103-9495, United States of America. SNAPS is privately held and incorporated under the laws of the State of North Dakota, and its principal business is the ownership and operation of businesses in technology, manufacturing, healthcare and commercial real estate. A copy of the Report will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting Media Relations at 701-526-3150.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding SNAPS's intentions to exercise remedies under the CBCA, a potential transformation of Novra's business and the acquisition or disposition of securities of Novra. Words such as "intends", "may", "potential" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on SNAPS's current intentions, expectations and assumptions that SNAPS will obtain the shareholder information it has requested, that Novra's shareholders will support the resolutions proposed by SNAPS, and that market and economic conditions will not change materially. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially to any legal or regulatory proceeding, the timing and outcome of any meeting, the need for regulatory or stock exchange approvals, Novra's financial condition and results of operations, general market, economic and industry conditions, and the availability of opportunities and financing for any change in Novra's business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and SNAPS undertakes no obligation to update or revise it except as required by applicable securities legislation.

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