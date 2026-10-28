Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) ("Novra") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a private placement agreement under which it will receive $1,300,000 in funding. This funding will be used as additional working capital to support Novra's initiatives in new vertical and geographic markets, including support for Novra's research and development activities and to repay existing liabilities.

The agreement with The David E. Chymiak Trust dated December 15, 1999 (the "Trust") is a non-brokered private placement of 10,000,000 Novra common shares at $0.13 per share. No finder's fees or commissions apply to this financing. After completion of this private placement, the Trust will hold 10,000,000 shares, representing approximately 16.6% of Novra's issued and outstanding shares. As such the Trust will become an Insider of Novra as defined in TSX Policy 1.1.

This proposed private placement is subject to the approval of TSX Venture Exchange, which has not yet been granted.

About Novra Technologies Inc.:

Novra (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) is an international technology provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The Novra Group of companies includes Novra Technologies Inc, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Corporation. The companies in the group are known for a strong focus on applications, including: broadcast video and radio, digital signage, highly reliable data distribution, government and defence, and other mission-focused applications. With R&D and manufacturing facilities in both Canada and the US, Novra Group serves prestigious customers around the world directly and in coordination with its extensive network of international resellers and partners.

For more information, visit: www.novragroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, concerning but not limited to: potential future transactions or anticipated developments in our operations in future periods. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "outlook", "opportunity", "momentum", "potential", "proposed", "targeted", "plans" "possible", "positive indication for", "looking forward to", "commitment to", "is starting to", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. As such, forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect our current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. These are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Novra's MD&A.

For the above reasons, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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