Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) today announced that its subsidiary International Datacasting Corporation ("IDC") has qualified across all five streams of the Government of Canada's new Defence Drone Initiative ("DDI") Marketplace. IDC is part of the Novra Group of companies and a world-wide provider of secure, resilient communications and data delivery technologies

This new supply arrangement positions the company to compete for future Department of National Defence ("DND") and Canadian Armed Forces ("CAF") contracts involving communications, data delivery, systems integration, testing and innovation for uncrewed and autonomous systems.

Launched in July 2026 and led collaboratively by the DND and the Defence Investment Agency ("DIA"), the DDI is designed to accelerate the development, testing, and production of uncrewed and autonomous systems and associated services for the CAF and the Canadian Coast Guard ("CCG"). The initiative establishes a competitive Supply Arrangement intended to connect Canadian innovation with operational requirements and create a more agile pathway to develop, acquire and integrate new technologies.

The DIA was established as part of Canada's broader effort to modernize and accelerate defence procurement for the CAF and CCG. These initiatives form part of Canada's broader focus on strengthening defence readiness, supporting its domestic industrial base and safeguarding Canadian sovereignty.

IDC has qualified in all five DDI Marketplace streams: UxS and Counter-UxS Systems, Communications and Cyber Systems, Integration and Engineering Services, Test and Training, and Innovation and Experimentation. The qualification positions Novra, through IDC, to compete for future DND and CAF opportunities under the DDI Marketplace, including potential research, prototyping, testing, demonstration, and production-related work.

"We are pleased to be qualified across all five streams of the Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace," said Gary Carter, Vice President, Government & Defence at International Datacasting. "This recognition reflects the breadth of our technical capabilities and our commitment to supporting Canada's evolving defence and security needs. It creates an important pathway for us to bring our expertise in encrypted communications, secure data delivery, networked systems and engineering support to emerging Canadian defence requirements."

"Uncrewed and autonomous systems are an important growth market for us, and we are very pleased to participate in Canada's new Defence Drone Initiative," said Rodney Allan, President of Novra Group. "IDC's secure, reliable and interoperable communications solutions can help enable effective operations in the complex and contested environments encountered in the field."

Qualification under the DDI Supply Arrangement does not constitute a contract award or guarantee future business. Individual opportunities and resulting work will be subject to applicable Government of Canada procurement processes.

About Novra Group

The Novra Group of Companies, including Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) and its subsidiaries International Datacasting Corporation (IDC) and Wegener Communications Inc., provides advanced technology solutions for multimedia content distribution, management, and control. With a global network of partners and resellers, and a prestigious list of customers worldwide, Novra specializes in satellite, terrestrial, and IP-based delivery platforms for a wide range of applications, including broadcast radio, television, digital signage, data distribution, government and defence, and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, concerning but not limited to: potential future transactions or anticipated developments in our operations in future periods. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "outlook", "opportunity", "momentum", "potential", "proposed", "targeted", "plans" "possible", "positions for", "positive indication for", "looking forward to", "commitment to", "is starting to", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. As such, forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect our current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. These are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Novra's MD&A.

For the above reasons, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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