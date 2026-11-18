CUSIP Number Corrected

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Nixxy, Inc. (Nasdaq:NIXX) today announced that it will conduct a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on November 20, 2026. The Company's common stock will begin trading on a post-split basis at the market open on November 20, 2026, under the Company's existing trading symbol "NIXX", with the new CUSIP number, 75630B501. The reverse stock split is part of the Company's plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share required to maintain continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, among other benefits.

The reverse stock split was approved by the Company's board of directors on October 20, 2026, pursuant to Section 78.207 of the Nevada Revised Statutes, and does not require stockholder approval.

The reverse stock split reduces the number of shares of the Company's outstanding common stock from approximately 29.5 million shares to approximately 1.5 million shares, subject to adjustment for the rounding up of fractional shares. As a result of the reverse stock split, proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares of the Company's common stock underlying the Company's outstanding equity awards and warrants and the number of shares issuable under the Company's equity incentive plans and other existing agreements, as well as the exercise or conversion price, as applicable. In connection with the reverse stock split, the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will be correspondingly reduced from 200,000,000 shares to 10,000,000 shares. There will be no change to the par value per share of the Company's common stock.

Information for NIXX Stockholders

As a result of the reverse stock split, every twenty pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will become one share of common stock. The Company's transfer agent, Nevada Agency and Transfer Company, will serve as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split.

Registered stockholders holding pre-split shares of the Company's common stock electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Those stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or in "street name" will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, subject to each broker's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding shares of the Company's common stock in certificate form will have their holdings of the Company's common stock automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive a fractional share will instead have such fractional share rounded up to the next whole share.

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (Nasdaq:NIXX) is pursuing a strategy to develop and invest in critical infrastructure supporting the accelerating demand for artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and advanced energy systems. Through disciplined capital allocation and strategic partnerships, the Company seeks to originate, develop, finance, operate, and optimize infrastructure assets positioned to support long-term growth across the AI economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategic plans, development activities, potential acquisitions, financing initiatives, project timelines, anticipated market opportunities, and future operating performance. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives, obtain financing, complete acquisitions, develop projects, secure commercial agreements, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Nixxy Investor Relations: ir@nixxy.com

SOURCE: Nixxy, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/correction-from-source-nixxy-announces-1-for-20-reverse-stock-spl-1253651