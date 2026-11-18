Agency's AI reputation management campaign for Tires Easy earns top honors at annual Pegasus Awards.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / TrizCom Public Relations received three honors at the 2026 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Dallas Pegasus Awards, including Best of Show and a Pegasus Award for Reputation/Brand Management for its AI reputation management campaign for Tires Easy. Jo Trizila, founder and CEO of TrizCom PR and Pitch PR, also received the 2026 Norm Teich Award for her contributions to the public relations profession and North Texas community.

Presented Nov. 12 at Tower Club Dallas, the Pegasus Awards recognize outstanding public relations campaigns across North Texas. Entries are judged by public relations professionals from PRSA chapters outside Dallas on research, strategy, execution and results.

Tammy Cancela, vice president of strategy at TrizCom PR, led the Tires Easy campaign and directed the agency's two previous Best of Show-winning campaigns for Peppa Pig Theme Park in 2023 and 2025. The agency won its first Best of Show award in 2017 for its Heroes for Children campaign.

"Each of these campaigns presented a different business challenge, and each required a different approach," said Cancela. "With Tires Easy, we saw an opportunity to address how AI was changing the way consumers evaluate companies. Our goal was to change the information AI platforms were finding about Tires Easy, so their answers better reflected the company's actual performance and reputation."

Tires Easy Campaign Earns Best of Show

TrizCom PR's campaign, "Tires Easy Reputation and AI Visibility Campaign: Changing the Evidence AI Sees," received the Pegasus Award for Reputation/Brand Management and Best of Show.

The campaign addressed how AI platforms interpret, summarize and recommend brands when consumers research products and services. Working with Tires Easy, a national online tire retailer, TrizCom PR combined traditional media relations, third-party credibility, digital authority building and AI visibility analysis to strengthen the information available to AI-powered search platforms.

As consumers increasingly consult ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini and Perplexity, businesses must consider not only how they appear in traditional media and search results, but also how AI platforms represent them in generated answers.

"Winning Best of Show for our work in AI reputation management is particularly meaningful because it recognizes where our profession is heading," said Trizila. "The tools have changed, but our responsibility remains the same. We help organizations build credibility, communicate effectively and influence behavior. AI has introduced new ways to do that, and our team is developing strategies that connect those opportunities to our clients' business objectives."

The award adds to TrizCom PR's work in AI search visibility, generative search optimization (GSO) and reputation management, helping organizations understand how AI platforms represent their brands and improve the information those platforms use.

Jo Trizila Receives Prestigious Norm Teich Award

PRSA Dallas also honored Trizila with its 2026 Norm Teich Award, which recognizes a chapter member for "sustained community service and contributions to the public relations profession."

Trizila, who has more than 30 years of public relations experience, founded TrizCom PR in 2008 and also serves as founder and CEO of Pitch PR. Her professional career has included extensive civic involvement, nonprofit leadership and support for the arts.

She served nearly nine years on the City of Dallas Arts and Culture Advisory Commission as Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn's appointee, including service as vice chair of its Allocations Committee. She also served six years on the board of Heroes for Children, including time as vice president, and on the board of the American Advertising Federation Dallas. Her other service includes advisory roles with Taylor's Gift, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Winds and Dallas Theater Center.

Her previous honors include the Big Brothers Big Sisters Big of the Year Award and the YWCA Woman of Achievement Award in Technology and Communications. She graduated from Leadership Irving, where she previously served as program vice president.

"To whom much is given, much is required. That belief has guided both my professional career and my commitment to serving this community," said Trizila. "Public relations has given me opportunities to work with remarkable people, organizations and causes. Receiving an award that recognizes service to the profession and to others is deeply personal. I'm grateful to PRSA Dallas and to the colleagues who have been part of this journey."

TrizCom PR previously earned Best of Show honors for its Heroes for Children campaign in 2017, the Peppa Pig Theme Park groundbreaking in 2023 and the Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas/Fort Worth grand opening in 2025.

The complete list of 2026 Pegasus Award winners is available through PRSA Dallas. Additional information about TrizCom PR's recognition is available on the agency's awards page.

TrizCom Public Relations

Founded in 2008 by Trizila, TrizCom Public Relations is a Dallas-based, nationally certified woman-owned public relations agency serving local, regional and national organizations. The agency specializes in media relations, crisis communications, reputation management, digital PR, AI search visibility, generative search optimization, thought leadership and influencer relations.

A four-time PRSA Dallas Pegasus Best of Show winner, TrizCom PR combines senior-level strategic counsel, established media relationships and research-driven communications programs to help organizations strengthen their reputations and achieve business objectives.

As a founding member of The Public Relations Collective, TrizCom PR provides clients with access to experienced public relations professionals throughout the United States.

For more information, visit www.trizcom.com or call 214-242-9282.

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ABOUT TRIZCOM PR

Award-winning TrizCom PR provides a full complement of strategic communications, public relations and digital AI PR services to a wide variety of industries, including startup, health care, lifestyle, B2B, nonprofit, sports, food and beverage, technology, entertainment, events, and beyond. TrizCom PR has built a dynamic track record by putting strategy before tactics and measuring every objective. TrizCom Public Relations is a National Certified Women-Owned Business and recipient of multiple Public Relations Society of America awards, including the highly coveted Pegasus Award for Communications Excellence. For more information on TrizCom PR, go to https://www.trizcom.com or call 214-242-9282.

Media Contact

Jo Trizila

Founder and CEO, TrizCom Public Relations

jo@trizcom.com

214-242-9282

https://www.trizcom.com/

SOURCE: TrizCom Public Relations

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trizcom-pr-wins-fourth-prsa-dallas-best-of-show-award-founder-jo-trizila-recei-1253248