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TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSXV:SAY) ("Sparta" or the "Company") has just announced that its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("the Exchange") effective at market open on November 18, 2026.

Trading in the Company's common shares, which had been halted since February 5, 2025, has been reinstated following the Company's filing of its audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2025, together with the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and certifications of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. During the halt, the Company also completed a review to confirm that its continuous disclosure record with the Exchange and the Alberta Securities Commission, ("ASC) is current.

"To our loyal shareholders, thank-you for your patience and ongoing belief in Sparta during this extended pause in trading. We have taken several steps to strengthen financial and operational discipline, while continuing to conduct day-to-day operations as usual," said Tony Peticca, President of Sparta.

About Sparta Capital Ltd.

Sparta Capital Ltd. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAY." The Company operates through a decentralized structure with active business units in two primary verticals: Environmental Services, through ERS International (a division of Re-ECO Tech Electronic Conversions Ltd.), which provides e-waste processing, IT Asset Disposition and related environmental services; and Health Technology, through Sparta Health Corporation's Doc-in-a-Box clinician-facing advisory and decision-support platform.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the continued trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's efforts to strengthen financial and operational discipline, and the Company's operations. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "will", "expects", "intends", "continues", and similar expressions. Such forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the Company will continue to meet its continuous disclosure obligations on a timely basis and will continue to satisfy the Exchange's continued listing requirements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the Company fails to file future continuous disclosure documents in time, which could result in further cease trade order, or trading halt; the Company's ability to obtain financing, general economic and market conditions; and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Tony Peticca, President

416.648.6506

Sparta Capital Ltd.

Email: tony@spartagroup.ca

SOURCE: Sparta Capital Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/sparta-capital-ltd.-announces-resumption-of-trading-1253662